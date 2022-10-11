Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Claims She Was 'Held Down,' Given Nonconsensual 'Cervical Exams' at Utah Boarding School
Paris Hilton alleges that she was sexually abused as a teenager while at Provo Canyon School in Utah Paris Hilton has recounted the sexual abuse she says she experienced at a Utah boarding school. In an article published with The New York Times Tuesday, the 41-year-old claimed she was forced to get cervical exams at 16 years old while at Provo Canyon School in the late 90s. "Very late at night, this would be around like three or four in the morning, they would take myself and other...
Angela Lansbury Fled California to Get Daughter Away from Charles Manson: He Was 'Charismatic'
Angela Lansbury, who died this week at 96, said in 2014 that Charles Manson was "charismatic in many ways, no question about it" Angela Lansbury once revealed that her daughter Deidre Shaw had been "in with a crowd led by Charles Manson" in her younger years. In a 2014 interview with the Daily Mail, Lansbury, who died Tuesday at age 96, said "it pains me to say" that Deidre, now 69, "was one of many youngsters who knew" the infamous cult leader in the 1960s — "and they...
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Reprimanded by Judge as He Battles Homer Laffoon in Court Over Estate
The legal back-and-forth over Anne Heche's estate is far from finished. Heche's ex James Tupper and their 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper reported to courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday to take the next step in their ongoing dispute against Heche's other son Homer Laffoon over who will control the late actress's assets and be appointed the guardian ad litem of Atlas.
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker
Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
Michael Callan, Actor in ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Cat Ballou,’ Dies at 86
The Philadelphia native also starred in 'Gidget Goes Hawaiian' and 'The Interns' and on the sitcom 'Occasional Wife.'. Michael Callan, the actor and dancer who portrayed Riff in the original Broadway production of West Side Story before starring in such films as Gidget Goes Hawaiian, The Interns and Cat Ballou, has died. He was 86.
Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney movie about Clearwater is filming in South Carolina
CLEARWATER ― Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson are filming a movie in Clearwater. Well, in a replica of Clearwater. The fictional plot occurs in Clearwater and might include the true story of Terri Schiavo, the St. Petersburg resident whose irreversible persistent vegetative state sparked a nationally followed legal battle between her husband and parents over whether her feeding tube should be removed.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!
In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together. The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends. "Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do...
Brad Pitt Says 'Out of This Misery Came a Flame of Joy' After Breakup from Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt is opening up about making art while dealing with personal turmoil. In a new interview with Financial Times, the actor sheds light on the making of his sculptures, which are featured alongside the work of his longtime friends, Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago, in an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Whips Up Homemade Meal Upon Return from Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert's husband can add chef to his résumé!. On Tuesday, the "Actin' Up" singer, 38, enjoyed a home-cooked meal courtesy of her husband Brendan McLoughlin, 30, after she wrapped the first couple of weeks of her Las Vegas residency. Lambert proudly posted an Instagram reel that showed...
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'
"Somehow we ended up here..." Hailey Baldwin Bieber captioned the post of Kylie Jenner cuddling a skeleton in a bathtub Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats. In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along...
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Joined by Their Daughters for Ralph Lauren Show
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, who have been married for 25 years, announced they were reconciling last month after Flavin previously filed for divorce The Stallones made a splash at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, attended the fashion event held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in California alongside daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone. The family outing comes after the Rocky star, 76, and his wife, 54, called off their divorce in September. Sylvester attended the event wearing a light brown jacket that...
Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved from L.A. to Nevada to Give His Kids a 'Better Life': It Made 'Sense for Us'
Mark Wahlberg says his family moved from L.A. to Nevada to "give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here" Mark Wahlberg is keeping his kids' best interests in mind. The 51-year-old actor called in to The Talk on Tuesday, where he opened up about the "biggest challenge" of balancing work and parenting his four children with wife Rhea Durham: daughters Grace, 12, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16. "Every free moment that I have, I'm at home," Wahlberg said. He also...
Watch Chase Rice Toast His Late Father by Debuting 'For a Day' at Opry: 'As Raw as It Gets'
"I miss my dad every day, and if I could have one more with him here's just a couple things I'd do with him," the country star said Chase Rice honored the memory of his late father with the live debut of his new song, "For a Day." The track, which is slated to be released on his upcoming sixth studio album by early 2023, touches on Rice's wishes to see his father, Daniel, for one more day — as they drive his Ford F250, spend time at a show, and reminisce...
Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery
The activists also glued themselves to a wall at London's National Gallery On Friday, two climate activists shocked guests at London's National Gallery when they threw two cans of tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting. The soup caused minor damage to a gilded frame around the painting, but the artwork itself — protected by a layer of glass — was unharmed, the Associated Press reported. According to ABC News, the activists are members of Just Stop Oil, a group that has staged similar stunts to demand the British government...
Who Is Brandi Glanville's Model Son? All About Mason Cibrian
Brandi Glanville's son is following in her fashionable footsteps and recently entered the sartorial scene as a newly-signed model in October this year. The 19-year-old, whom the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and decided to pursue it himself.
Shaylen Opens Up About Her Move from Pop to Country: 'Something in My Heart Wasn't Happy Anymore'
Shaylen is premiering the music video to her song "Roots" with PEOPLE on Friday She was born in Chattanooga and raised in Dallas and moved to Los Angeles to chase her pop dreams in Los Angeles. But after a decade of chasing stardom that always seemed just out of her reach, Shaylen is back where she started — in Tennessee. And she's never felt more at home. "Nashville is where I can authentically be me," says the pop-turned-country artist known as Shaylen in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "I think it's funny how...
Ant Anstead Reveals He Wrote 'Private Letter' to Christina Hall Ahead of Custody Filing for Son
Ant Anstead responded to criticism this week after posting the first photo of son Hudson since ex Christina Hall commented publicly on their legal battle over the use of Hudson's image online Ant Anstead is revealing new details about his correspondence with ex-wife Christina Hall amid their ongoing custody battle over son Hudson London. On Thursday, Anstead, 43, shared his first photo featuring their 3-year-old son Hudson on Instagram since Hall's announcement earlier this month that she would no longer share photos of the toddler online. The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host replied to several comments on...
How Writing a Viral Hit Restored Noah Kahan's 'Faith' in Music — and Inspired New Album 'Stick Season'
"Stick Season" singer Noah Kahan is ready to transport listeners to small-town New England on his new album Like many millennials, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan spent the pandemic at his parents' house, holed up in an old barn amid the trees of rural Vermont. Unlike many millennials, however, Kahan's year-and-a-half-long hibernation yielded more than just banana bread and a completed jigsaw puzzle. As he came to terms with the isolation he felt moving back to the small town that raised him, he also wrote Stick Season, his upcoming third album — which, according...
Kyle Richards Wore Fake Bangs in Halloween Ends: 'A Lot Goes into Making Them, Believe It or Not'
Kyle Richards opens up to PEOPLE about her hair in Halloween Ends, and also reveals which of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars would — and wouldn't — survive a Michael Myers attack Kyle Richards may keep it real on reality television, but when it came time for her to do her hair in the latest Halloween film, she did anything but. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, opens up to PEOPLE about reprising her role of Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends, out Friday, and...
