Paris Hilton alleges that she was sexually abused as a teenager while at Provo Canyon School in Utah Paris Hilton has recounted the sexual abuse she says she experienced at a Utah boarding school. In an article published with The New York Times Tuesday, the 41-year-old claimed she was forced to get cervical exams at 16 years old while at Provo Canyon School in the late 90s. "Very late at night, this would be around like three or four in the morning, they would take myself and other...

