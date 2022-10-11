ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

PIE holds donation drive for Punta Gorda Airport

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oqky5_0iUKOWHD00

St. Pete Clearwater International Airport is used to air travel, but this week, they hit the road and drove down south to deliver supplies to their colleagues in the aviation industry.

Several PIE employees grabbed canned goods, bottles of water or even a propane tank on their way to work this week, and it’s all for a fellow airport in need.

“Punta Gorda Airport is a small airport like us," PIE Public Relations Director Michele Routh said. "So we said, ‘what can we do?'’’

Out of Punta Gorda's 100 employees, 25 of them suffered significant damage to their homes, while a few others lost everything.

“The airport is already up and running, they are still serving passengers and all of that, but some of the employees have nothing,” Routh said.

Routh, who is leading the donation efforts, said she’s been overwhelmed by how quickly the fundraiser took off.

“Even one of the cab drivers left stuff off at our visitor booth,” Routh said. “It feels very good to have the community come out and support this.”

Airport employees know how serious Ian was when it came to their industry. They evacuated for two days and re-routed all their airplanes to safer locations.

“It hits close to home because it could happen to us,” employee Michele Root said. "There are people who lost everything, it’s just heartbreaking."

Routh said she’s been in contact with Punta Gorda Airport and their employees cried due to how thankful they are for the donation drive.

“I know that they appreciate that people are taking the time to show them some support and pay attention to this,” Routh said.

The supplies were officially delivered on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County

A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punta Gorda, FL
Lifestyle
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Punta Gorda, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
moderncampground.com

29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian

At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Aircraft
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Charities
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Curfew Update 10/11/22

I know many of you have been concerned and unhappy with the imposed curfew. Although most residents and businesses have had power restored, there are many areas where streetlights are inoperable, making it pitch black out. With large amounts of debris in the area, especially along the roadways, this creates extremely hazardous travel conditions.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy