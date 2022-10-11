ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

2minutemedicine.com

Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women

Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy

If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction

Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ajmc.com

Sepsis, Septic Shock Likely Increase Risk of Adverse Outcomes in PAH

Investigators for this study analyzed outcomes among patients hospitalized with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who have higher risks of adverse health outcomes, in particular sepsis and septic shock. Among hospitalized patients who have pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and were admitted for sepsis or septic shock (SSS), higher incidence rates of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
WEIGHT LOSS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger

The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drugtopics.com

Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses

New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Daily South

Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?

In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
labroots.com

Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history

The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

