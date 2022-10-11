Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
healio.com
Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
ajmc.com
Sepsis, Septic Shock Likely Increase Risk of Adverse Outcomes in PAH
Investigators for this study analyzed outcomes among patients hospitalized with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who have higher risks of adverse health outcomes, in particular sepsis and septic shock. Among hospitalized patients who have pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and were admitted for sepsis or septic shock (SSS), higher incidence rates of...
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
MedicalXpress
Statin use not justified for healthy people with high cholesterol, researcher claims
About 40 million adults in the United States regularly take statins to lower their cholesterol levels and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke, according to American Heart Association data from 2020. However, many of them don't stand to benefit from these drugs based on new research from David...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
NIH Director's Blog
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Called Glitazones May Help Reduce Dementia Risk
A new study found an older family of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones were linked to a 22 percent lower risk of developing dementia. The study was correlational so didn’t find that taking the drugs was the reason for the decreased risk. Type 2 diabetes and dementia share...
drugtopics.com
Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
studyfinds.org
Older adults living carefree lifestyles twice as likely to end up in nursing home
SYDNEY, Australia — Older adults who lead a carefree, unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to end up needing a nursing home in comparison to their more active peers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the University of Sydney found smoking, physical activity, sitting, and sleep quality to have...
The Daily South
Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?
In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Having a Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis at a Younger Age Is Linked to Poorer Outcomes
New research has found that the age at which people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk of developing serious complications. The study, which was published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed health data from more than 36,000 Americans aged 50 and above. The researchers found...
verywellhealth.com
Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
healio.com
Bronchiectasis increases risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking history
The presence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis increased risk for lung cancer regardless of smoking status, according to recent findings published in Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “It has not been well known whether non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer independent of smoking history...
