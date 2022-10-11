ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Discover The Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana designed by EskewDumezRipple

EskewDumezRipple have revealed their design for the Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. People visiting the neighboring Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, and other community and cultural venues will be served by the new Welcome Center. The 28,625-square-foot facility will detail the history of the Burden family and the Burden property, one of the largest donations ever made to LSU and the surrounding community, and will provide visitors with an overview of the many destinations scattered throughout the 440-acre property in the heart of Louisiana’s capital city. Discover more after the jump.
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Our Views: Lafayette festivals breathe life, hope into treasured local culture

Forty-eight years into Festivals Acadiens et Créoles in Lafayette, is it safe to say that the music and culture are here to stay? Not necessarily. “Ensemble encore, ensemble toujours!” founder Barry Ancelet said in an issued statement about the continuing festival that will open at 5 p.m. Friday with the traditional cutting of the boudin links at Girard Park. The closing performance at 6 p.m. Sunday belongs to Bonsoir, Catin.
East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central

CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Our Views: Blending church and state usually ends up as a mess. Ask Baton Rouge schools.

On a Day of Hope, students expected the focus to be on college choices and their futures. But it seems that, having failed to properly investigate in advance the program for a “field trip” involving high schools across Baton Rouge, things went embarrassingly south for the School Board. Organized by a faith-based nonprofit, many students of the increasingly diverse East Baton Rouge schools found lots to object to.
Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
