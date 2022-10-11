Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway near Hughes Road in Galveston Co. closed after crash
HOUSTON – The main lanes headed southbound on I-45 near FM-517 in Galveston County are currently closed due to a traffic incident. It is unclear how many cars were impacted in the accident, however, it appears a truck was on its side, according to Transtar Houston. Officials say there...
Woman wanted after running away from rollover crash that killed pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says
Police are searching for Chantay Solano-Saldana nearly three weeks after she allegedly crashed someone's car, causing it to roll over and hit a woman walking by, killing her.
Drivers urged to take US 90 after overturned big rig forces closure on Hwy 59 in Rosenberg
Heads up! While there are currently no delays on Highway 59 going into Rosenberg, traffic could worsen so we have an alternate route for you.
Lightning strike causes wall collapse at Sugar Land church during Thursday's storms, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A lightning strike caused a brick wall at a Sugar Land church to collapse Thursday as storms moved through the area, police said. This happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the First Colony Bible Church on Austin Parkway and Settlers Way Boulevard. It appears this...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing roadway in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle during his morning walk in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville Road near Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE
845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped off
October 11, 2022 - A cyclist was killed after falling into the lane of an oncoming car in the Montrose District of Houston during a 'Pride Ride' just before 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. Dallas. Police say a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver fled the scene.
Driver killed after being hit from behind, slamming into tree off East Freeway near downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A fatal crash involving two vehicles that had the East Freeway shut down heading west in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning is all clear, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the North Freeway ramp. The freeway...
Click2Houston.com
‘People are frustrated’: Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston
HOUSTON – A proposed plan could offer some Fifth Ward residents some relief, as stalled trains have become a major nuisance and sparked safety concerns. City of Houston leaders, who toured the area with federal officials Wednesday, hope to stop a merger that would worsen the problem. At the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH ON SH 242
At 8:49am EMCFD was dispatched to a reported major accident with entrapment at SH 242 and Harrington. Units arrived on the scene to find two persons with minor injuries. They were transported to Kingwood Hospital by MCHD. SH 242 was closed for a short time as deputies waited for wreckers to arrive and clear the intersection. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The speed limit in the construction area from I-69 to FM 1314 is 45 MPH.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
tiremeetsroad.com
Ferrari 458 owned by Houston law firm that specializes in auto accidents crashes into wall at Sugar Land car show
Sometimes the comedy writes itself. The driver of a Ferrari 458 owned by the Houston-based law firm “The Hadi Law Firm” was filmed by several witnesses accelerating, jumping a curb, and crashing into an embankment as the exotic car exited a car show at the Sugar Land Town Center.
Fire breaks out at Seabrook home during morning storms
The fire broke out at about 8 a.m., as morning storms were moving through the area.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot during altercation at gas station in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston and later pronounced dead Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua around 9 p.m. Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver aimlessly drives off after Deputy attempts traffic stop
HOUSTON - A woman has been arrested after refusing to pull over for a traffic violation and driving off aimlessly Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near West Mount Houston and Veterans Memorial Drive on Houston's Northside. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a Constable Deputy was trying...
