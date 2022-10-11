ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE

At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE

845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back

The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH ON SH 242

At 8:49am EMCFD was dispatched to a reported major accident with entrapment at SH 242 and Harrington. Units arrived on the scene to find two persons with minor injuries. They were transported to Kingwood Hospital by MCHD. SH 242 was closed for a short time as deputies waited for wreckers to arrive and clear the intersection. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The speed limit in the construction area from I-69 to FM 1314 is 45 MPH.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver aimlessly drives off after Deputy attempts traffic stop

HOUSTON - A woman has been arrested after refusing to pull over for a traffic violation and driving off aimlessly Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near West Mount Houston and Veterans Memorial Drive on Houston's Northside. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a Constable Deputy was trying...
HOUSTON, TX

