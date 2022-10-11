Read full article on original website
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Four Finalists For Four-Star F Mouhamed Dioubate
With a backcourt duo of three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young already on board for the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to add a major frontcourt piece still this cycle with the top target being Mouhamed Dioubate. The good news is the Hokies are among the finalists as...
Miami football faces different challenge versus Virginia Tech than UNC
The Miami football team entered the game versus North Carolina with the challenge of slowing down one of the best offenses in the country. Miami did a significantly better job in the second half on defense than in the first half. The Hurricanes held North Carolina to six second-half points after allowing 21 in the first half.
virginiasports.com
No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
techlunchpail.com
In-State ATH Aziah Johnson Gets Virginia Tech Offer Ahead of Visit
Virginia Tech has sent out a few new offers to wide receivers or WR-likely athletes recently in the 2023 class including one to Richmond area standout Aziah Johnson out of Thomas Jefferson HS, the same HS as current Hokies WR Jaylen Jones. Johnson told us that it was "very exciting"...
Floyd, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Floyd. The Radford High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00. The James River High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
cardinalnews.org
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
NRVNews
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus
LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
pmg-va.com
Funk named new Galax Commissioner of Revenue
Rene Funk was introduced as the city’s new commissioner of the revenue at the October meeting of Galax City Council meeting. Council appointed her to the position for one year in the wake of retiring Commissioner of the Revenue David Hankley, who is leaving later this month. Funk begins...
Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Two New TRACK Trails in City of Roanoke Parks
For over a decade, the “Kids in Parks” program has connected kids and families to public lands nationwide through their principal initiative, TRACK Trails. Each TRACK Trail location is family-friendly and features a series of self-guided activities to turn visits into fun and exciting outdoor experiences. On Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 PM, Kids in […]
Franklin News Post
Cobbs ending tenure as school superintendent
Franklin County Public Schools is preparing to look for a new superintendent. Bernice Cobbs has decided not to enter into another contract with the school system, so that requires the start of a search process, county School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said at Monday’s board meeting. Cobbs has guided...
WDBJ7.com
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
WDBJ7.com
New mountain biking loop opens on Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve been using the Roanoke River Greenway the past few days near Vic Thomas Park, you might have noticed a new development along the trail, a mountain biking loop. It all started with residents applying for a “Project Outside Grant.”. “Some folks from...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
WSLS
Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
