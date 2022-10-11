ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Rain chances to rise, temps to drop this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is seeing calm, dry conditions with warm daytime highs reaching the low 90s around Tucson. Overnight lows are staying in the 60s for the metro area. On Friday, we're expecting the pattern to continue with highs in the low 90s, light winds and...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Staying well above average for a few more days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few high clouds will push through the area today but do little to bring any heat relief. Highs will continue to climb to the low 90s through Friday, then much cooler with a good chance for showers over the weekend. It looks like the...
TUCSON, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisistucson.com

Miss Tucson Meet Yourself this year? Here's the food you can get year-round

At #ThisIsTucson, we love Tucson Meet Yourself. It’s a shame that the annual folklife festival and international smorgasbord is only one weekend a year. In case you missed the 40-plus food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this time around, we found a roster of restaurants and caterers that were present at the event, but you can order food from regularly, year-round.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

57 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 13-16 📽️🌮🌴

In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fronteras Desk

Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins

Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
TUCSON, AZ
momcollective.com

Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park

An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces New Tucson Location

Sprouts Farmers Market announced it will open its newest store located at 4800 S. Landing Way in Tucson on Oct. 28. A ribbon cutting will take place at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Grand Opening Weekend Events:. From Oct. 28 through Oct. 30,...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy