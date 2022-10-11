In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO