FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
KGUN 9
Staying dry for one more day, then cooler with rain chances for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see clouds increasing throughout today and tonight. Highs will stay in the low 90s as high pressure remains overhead. A low pressure system will move through the state Saturday through Sunday, increasing rain chances and bringing much cooler air. Highs will drop to...
KGUN 9
Rain chances to rise, temps to drop this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is seeing calm, dry conditions with warm daytime highs reaching the low 90s around Tucson. Overnight lows are staying in the 60s for the metro area. On Friday, we're expecting the pattern to continue with highs in the low 90s, light winds and...
KGUN 9
Staying well above average for a few more days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few high clouds will push through the area today but do little to bring any heat relief. Highs will continue to climb to the low 90s through Friday, then much cooler with a good chance for showers over the weekend. It looks like the...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
KOLD-TV
Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
KOLD-TV
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
KGUN 9
Mexican culture comes alive at the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The music begins at Kino Stadium with the Mexican National Anthem. "The music never stops," said Mexican Baseball Fiesta President Mike Feder. "It's so different than what we do in the states." What's different is that a band plays throughout the game and you won't...
kenneturner.com
Joaquin Murrieta Park improvements worth almost $11 million
In the last decade, City leaders have discussed improving Joaquin Murrieta Park in West Tucson. Residents' suggestions are about to be implemented.
KGUN 9
Tiger in tow, 'PGA Tour 2K23' swings hard for the greens, avoids the rough
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly a decade after he last graced the cover of a golf sims, Tiger Woods swings back into action to lead the charge of "PGA Tour 2K23." The game is slated for release Friday. His presence, which signifies his recent career resurgence, represents the comeback...
thisistucson.com
Miss Tucson Meet Yourself this year? Here's the food you can get year-round
At #ThisIsTucson, we love Tucson Meet Yourself. It’s a shame that the annual folklife festival and international smorgasbord is only one weekend a year. In case you missed the 40-plus food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this time around, we found a roster of restaurants and caterers that were present at the event, but you can order food from regularly, year-round.
thisistucson.com
57 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 13-16 📽️🌮🌴
In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!
Fronteras Desk
Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins
Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
momcollective.com
Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park
An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
biztucson.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces New Tucson Location
Sprouts Farmers Market announced it will open its newest store located at 4800 S. Landing Way in Tucson on Oct. 28. A ribbon cutting will take place at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Grand Opening Weekend Events:. From Oct. 28 through Oct. 30,...
This Arizona City Is The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating
ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating.
lovinlife.com
Family Affair: The Ronstadts get together to celebrate rich musical history
From “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou” to the traditional mariachi and ranchera of 1987’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” chances are that if you know 20th century hits, you know Linda Ronstadt. Still one of Tucson’s brightest stars, she has celebrated an...
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Marana (Marana, AZ)
According to the Marana Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in Marana. Authorities confirmed that 2 people were injured as a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
