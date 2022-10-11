Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman, at home prepping for possible return, watches ALDS Game 1 on TV
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman spent part of his Tuesday in the backyard of his Davie, Fla., home with a buddy who used to be his catcher when they played together in Cuba. The friend put on the gear, squatted down and had his mitt pop and pop as Chapman whipped in fastballs.
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Orioles claim ex-Yankees prospect
Jake Cave is back in the American League East. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Baltimore Orioles claimed the outfielder off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cave was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
How Yankees’ rainout could mean trouble
The Yankees went into the American League Division Series hoping that they would be able to ride their three best starters. That still might happen, but Mother Nature might have thrown them a curveball that could also affect their bullpen. Want to bet on MLB?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
Phillies NLDS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time in 11 years, Phillies fans can watch their team play in the MLB Postseason. Philadelphia is set to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
Bronx Zoo: Bleacher Creatures impress Guardians | Yankees faithful loud and proud at ALDS Game 1
Yankee Stadium was no Bronx Zoo on Tuesday, but the New York Yankees faithful still announced their presence with authority. The Bleacher Creatures were out in force for Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series as the Yankees rolled to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. BUY...
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says
Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez recovering from shoulder surgery
Keith Hernandez’s time in the booth ended a little early this season. The New York Mets color commentator took a fall in Midtown Manhattan in late September, causing him to miss the remainder of the Mets’ regular season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hernandez’s boothmate...
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros
NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
Mets’ Billy Eppler, Jacob deGrom talk about ace’s future plans
That’s the big questions now that theNew York Mets are done for the year. The season came to a close Sunday after a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
Yankees’ injury updates: Ron Marinaccio, Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, DJ LeMahieu
NEW YORK — The Yankees’ reinforcements are gathering in the South. Reliever Ron Marinaccio, starting pitcher Frankie Montas and left fielder Andrew Benintendi are heading to the team’s player development complex in Tampa work out in the possibility all three could be activated for next round of the playoffs.
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS, Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the Atlanta Braves, led by Ronald Acuna Jr., in an NLDS game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 (10/14/22) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH MOST MLB POSTSEASON GAMES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans can watch the...
Mets’ top offseason priority isn’t Jacob deGrom or Aaron Judge, report suggests
Winter is coming. So are some big free-agent decisions for the New York Mets. Ace Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract. Closer Edwin Diaz will hit the open market. And Steve Cohen could be all-in on New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Mike Francesa names Yankees’ biggest pressure point after Game 2 postponement
What we have here is a developing situation. The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians meet Friday at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 of their best-of-five American League Division Series. Game 2 had been scheduled for Thursday night but MLB postponed the game with rain and heavy wind moving through...
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 lineups | Nestor Cortes on mound (10/14/22)
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 2 of thier best-of-five American League Division Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. TBS will televise the game. The Yankees lead the series 1-0 after winning the season opener...
N.J. native hits free agency after being waived by Twins
Devin Smeltzer is a free man. MLB Trade Rumors reports the 27-year-old opted for free agency after being waived by the Minnesota Twins. Per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press:. Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.
