Kansas City, MO

FanSided

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team

Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

2022 MLB front office rankings: The National League Central

The St. Louis Cardinals basically won the NL Central in 2022 by forfeit. Only one front office in the division made any sort of positive step toward improving its product this just-concluded season, and that one team — the Milwaukee Brewers — was operating from too large an inherent talent gap to make any difference.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees Twitter is furious over strike zone early in Game 2 vs Guardians

Jeremie Rehak’s strike zone is frustrating New York Yankee fans early on in Game 2 of the ALDS. As an umpire, it’s never good when you’re one of the main talking points of a game. Early on in Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, Jeremy Rehak’s strike zone is a primary talking point.
MLB
FanSided

Analyzing potential trade scenarios between KC Chiefs and Panthers

Are there any potential trade scenarios that make sense for the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers?. The NFL’s trade deadline is fast approaching as October nears its midpoint and the regular season powers on. November 1 is the date by which all teams must wrap their buying or selling, which presents a real dilemma for several teams on the bubble about the right approach. For the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, however, such decisions have already been made.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs unlikely to play Trent McDuffie against Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to play cornerback Trent McDuffie against the Buffalo Bills despite his return to practice. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking the long-term approach to bring Trent McDuffie back to the active roster. That means allowing him to rest despite the team hosting the Buffalo Bills in perhaps the toughest regular-season matchup of the year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Checking in on KC Chiefs rookies after Week 5

How have the rookies on the Kansas City Chiefs performed over the first five weeks of the 2022 regular season, including the 30-29 victory over the Raiders?. The Kansas City Chiefs followed up their dominant Week 4 win over the Tampa Buccaneers by barely beating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. How did the 2022 rookie draft class for the Chiefs perform in the Week 5 victory and how have they performed in the regular season as a whole? Let’s review every rookie from the team’s 2022 draft class, who’s seen consistent playing time, and how they have played in their young NFL careers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs add Taylor Stallworth to active roster

In the wake of Turk Wharton’s season-ending injury, the Chiefs are turning to Taylor Stallworth to fill the void. The Kansas City Chiefs turned to a familiar face to fill the unfortunate void created on Sunday with the season-ending injury to defensive lineman Turk Wharton. The good news is that they had trusted pieces already in place from the preseason with the likes of lineman Taylor Stallworth on the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

