Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
Yankees Twitter is furious over strike zone early in Game 2 vs Guardians
Jeremie Rehak’s strike zone is frustrating New York Yankee fans early on in Game 2 of the ALDS. As an umpire, it’s never good when you’re one of the main talking points of a game. Early on in Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, Jeremy Rehak’s strike zone is a primary talking point.
Analyzing potential trade scenarios between KC Chiefs and Panthers
Are there any potential trade scenarios that make sense for the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers?. The NFL’s trade deadline is fast approaching as October nears its midpoint and the regular season powers on. November 1 is the date by which all teams must wrap their buying or selling, which presents a real dilemma for several teams on the bubble about the right approach. For the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, however, such decisions have already been made.
KC Chiefs unlikely to play Trent McDuffie against Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to play cornerback Trent McDuffie against the Buffalo Bills despite his return to practice. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking the long-term approach to bring Trent McDuffie back to the active roster. That means allowing him to rest despite the team hosting the Buffalo Bills in perhaps the toughest regular-season matchup of the year.
Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and wife announce pregnancy
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and his wife, Priscilla, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child.
Checking in on KC Chiefs rookies after Week 5
How have the rookies on the Kansas City Chiefs performed over the first five weeks of the 2022 regular season, including the 30-29 victory over the Raiders?. The Kansas City Chiefs followed up their dominant Week 4 win over the Tampa Buccaneers by barely beating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. How did the 2022 rookie draft class for the Chiefs perform in the Week 5 victory and how have they performed in the regular season as a whole? Let’s review every rookie from the team’s 2022 draft class, who’s seen consistent playing time, and how they have played in their young NFL careers.
KC Chiefs add Taylor Stallworth to active roster
In the wake of Turk Wharton’s season-ending injury, the Chiefs are turning to Taylor Stallworth to fill the void. The Kansas City Chiefs turned to a familiar face to fill the unfortunate void created on Sunday with the season-ending injury to defensive lineman Turk Wharton. The good news is that they had trusted pieces already in place from the preseason with the likes of lineman Taylor Stallworth on the practice squad.
