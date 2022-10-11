Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Northeast Entrance road at Yellowstone opens October 15
Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday that the northeast entrance road would reopen to regular traffic at 8 am on Saturday, October 15. The news release says the road is from Tower Junction to the northeast entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana. “We are very pleased to be restoring public access...
oilcity.news
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
yourbigsky.com
Rimrock Road reopened after serious crash
The BPD has reopened Rimrock Road Friday in Billings after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night. According to Sgt. Cagle, officers closed Rimrock for a while because of the severity of the crash. The crash happened in the 2600 block of Rimrock and the BPD crash unit was called in to investigate. No names have been released.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for October 14
Wildfire season in Montana is dwindling now with the turn of the season. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) estimates 22 active fires in Montana, though many of these fires have been contained or are no longer being updated. Yourbigsky gathered information from InciWeb, MTfireinfo, and NIFC to provide fire updates for the state.
buckrail.com
The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness
WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. James Davis’ 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. “Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things,” Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
yourbigsky.com
Your Big Sky Weather October 13: Sunshine with temps in the 70’s
Beautiful weather day in store today for Billings and surrounding areas. Mother Nature is delivering the perfect autumn day with lots of sunshine and the high around 70 with overnight lows near 40 degrees. If you’re trying to plan your weekend, there will be lots of sunshine and temperatures will drop a bit with high’s in the mid 60’s.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
KULR8
Billings firefighters responding to electrical fire in the Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a residence fire in the Heights. The Billings Fire Department reports crews are responding to the 600 block of Tabriz Dr. for an electrical fire. We will provide updates as they become available.
3 injured in west Billings crash
Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Billings police.
Vehicle break-in at Elder Grove school leaves Billings woman frustrated
The thief’s destruction continued after he left the parking lot after the break in, Del Carpio says he set off on a spending spree charging more than two thousand dollars to her credit card.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
oilcity.news
Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
yourbigsky.com
Woman hit by train downtown Billings
A 55-year-old woman was hit by a train Tuesday night at the North Broadway railroad crossing in downtown Billings. She has serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.It happened around 7:50 Tuesday night and the investigation is ongoing according to BPD Sgt. Beck.
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Douglas Budget
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
yourbigsky.com
Celebrate National Fossil Day in Montana!
Since the state of Montana is known to be rich in prehistoric fossils, it’s only right to celebrate National Fossil Day! This national holiday was established by the National Park Service, celebrating the importance of paleontology and preserving fossils for future generations. During National Fossil Day, the National Park...
