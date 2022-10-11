Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
Suns Sign Two Guards, Waive Frank Jackson
The Suns welcome Adonis Arms and Saben Lee to the roster while departing with Frank Jackson.
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
20 Worst NBA players of all-time
The worst NBA players in history are not talked about too often. Instead, we tend to focus on the GOATS.
NBA・
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
Coach Cal Reveals Good, Bad News For Kentucky Basketball
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has some good and bad news regarding reigning Naismith Trophy winner Oscar Tshiebwe. While the star center put on an "unbelievable performance" at his Pro Day, he recently underwent a minor 15-minute procedure to clean up a knee injury. "I have good news and bad...
Expert Picks for College Football’s Loaded Week 7 Slate
Alabama-Tennessee, Michigan–Penn State and USC-Utah are all among Saturday’s best.
SEC Fan Nation Week 7 Staff Predictions
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 7 of the college football season.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team
On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spread
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spreadLines courtesy SI Sportsbook No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7). Both teams can run the ball well, and ...
'Nothing replaces winning': Big 12 back from the brink
NEW YORK (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spent part of this week in Manhattan, at ESPN’s South Street Seaport studios and also hunkered down in the midtown offices of one of the top public relations firms in the country, trying to “set the narrative” for a conference that has come back from the brink. Two and half months into his tenure, Yormark is grinding to deliver on his top priorities: Creating new revenue streams and making the Big 12′s brand more relevant to both high school recruits and potential business partners. “One of the reasons I’m here is because I think we can become more commercially viable than we have been,” said Yormark, a former executive at talent agency Roc Nation and CEO of Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Of course, nothing helps more than success on the field and the new commissioner is getting a lot of help from the Big 12′s football teams right now.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7
With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are 1-2 in the preseason, and they will play their fourth exhibition game on Wednesday evening at home in Arizona against the Sacramento Kings. With the season on the horizon, teams around the league are making many roster moves.
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Pac-12 may be safe from Big Ten expansion, for now
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has appeared to call of the expansion dogs
