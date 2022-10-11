ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Good, Bad News For Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has some good and bad news regarding reigning Naismith Trophy winner Oscar Tshiebwe. While the star center put on an "unbelievable performance" at his Pro Day, he recently underwent a minor 15-minute procedure to clean up a knee injury. "I have good news and bad...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Golden
Person
Tommy Lloyd
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Top 40#Wildcats#Florida Gators
The Associated Press

'Nothing replaces winning': Big 12 back from the brink

NEW YORK (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spent part of this week in Manhattan, at ESPN’s South Street Seaport studios and also hunkered down in the midtown offices of one of the top public relations firms in the country, trying to “set the narrative” for a conference that has come back from the brink. Two and half months into his tenure, Yormark is grinding to deliver on his top priorities: Creating new revenue streams and making the Big 12′s brand more relevant to both high school recruits and potential business partners. “One of the reasons I’m here is because I think we can become more commercially viable than we have been,” said Yormark, a former executive at talent agency Roc Nation and CEO of Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Of course, nothing helps more than success on the field and the new commissioner is getting a lot of help from the Big 12′s football teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7

With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are 1-2 in the preseason, and they will play their fourth exhibition game on Wednesday evening at home in Arizona against the Sacramento Kings. With the season on the horizon, teams around the league are making many roster moves.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy