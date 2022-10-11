NEW YORK (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spent part of this week in Manhattan, at ESPN’s South Street Seaport studios and also hunkered down in the midtown offices of one of the top public relations firms in the country, trying to “set the narrative” for a conference that has come back from the brink. Two and half months into his tenure, Yormark is grinding to deliver on his top priorities: Creating new revenue streams and making the Big 12′s brand more relevant to both high school recruits and potential business partners. “One of the reasons I’m here is because I think we can become more commercially viable than we have been,” said Yormark, a former executive at talent agency Roc Nation and CEO of Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Of course, nothing helps more than success on the field and the new commissioner is getting a lot of help from the Big 12′s football teams right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO