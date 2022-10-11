ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Accidents
Exeter, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Exeter, PA
County
Berks County, PA
abc27 News

Crash no longer closing Lampeter Road in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police and fire officials responded to a commercial truck crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East, according to police. Police said Lampeter […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

10 People Involved In School Bus Rollover Crash In York County

Ten people— including 9 children— were involved in a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say. Hanover Area Fire & Rescue members were called to the two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at the intersection of Kuhn Drive in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m., according to a release by the department.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
abc27.com

State Police find missing 14-year-old Lancaster County boy safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were looking for 14-year-old Julian Slocum of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania. He has since been found safe. Slocum is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 132 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes; He was last seen wearing gray/black Under Armour sweatpants and shirt with a blue and gray Under Armour backpack.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Crash Involving A Pedestrian Closes Lanes On I-95 In Newark

Just before 10:10, Wednesday morning rescue crews reponed to I-95 NB between Route 896 and the service center in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports are that a male patient was struck by a tractor-trailer and has been rushed to the Trauma Center.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In 2021 Shooting That Left Allentown Man Dead

A Northampton County man is facing a homicide charge and weapons offenses in a Lehigh County shooting last year that left a 43-year-old man dead, authorities announced. Raymond B. Gourgue, 35, is accused of firing the shots that killed Jose Bermudez, of Allentown, on the 100 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14, 2021, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. teen found safe: police

Update 6:30 p.m.: State police said Slocum was found safe and have canceled the alert. A Lancaster County teen has been reported missing and may be at special risk of harm, according to state police. 14-year-old Julian Slocum was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area

Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
SHAMOKIN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

County Line Road Bridge to reopen next week, new construction stage begins

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the bridge carrying County Line Road over a tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 17, following its replacement under a project to rebuild and improve a 3.1-mile section of the highway in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report

A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy