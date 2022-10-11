Read full article on original website
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says
Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes Route 33 North near Interstate 78, immediate road repairs needed
A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon closed Route 33 North in Northampton County. The crash was reported a little after 2:30 p.m., and appeared to involve the truck and another vehicle. While both lanes of traffic were blocked, vehicles were getting by on the right-hand shoulder near Interstate...
Beloved Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central PA ID'd
The 51-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 has been identified, authorities say. Brian Lee Allison, of Willow Street, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and his...
Crash no longer closing Lampeter Road in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police and fire officials responded to a commercial truck crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East, according to police. Police said Lampeter […]
10 People Involved In School Bus Rollover Crash In York County
Ten people— including 9 children— were involved in a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say. Hanover Area Fire & Rescue members were called to the two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at the intersection of Kuhn Drive in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m., according to a release by the department.
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
Passenger Of Stolen Car Killed After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Chester County
A passenger of a stolen car died after the driver crashed into a tree in Chester County, authorities said. Gordy Tate, 25, was driving the stolen car when officers tried to stop him on the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in West Chester around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the West Chester Police Department.
abc27.com
State Police find missing 14-year-old Lancaster County boy safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were looking for 14-year-old Julian Slocum of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania. He has since been found safe. Slocum is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 132 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes; He was last seen wearing gray/black Under Armour sweatpants and shirt with a blue and gray Under Armour backpack.
firststateupdate.com
Crash Involving A Pedestrian Closes Lanes On I-95 In Newark
Just before 10:10, Wednesday morning rescue crews reponed to I-95 NB between Route 896 and the service center in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports are that a male patient was struck by a tractor-trailer and has been rushed to the Trauma Center.
Arrest Made In 2021 Shooting That Left Allentown Man Dead
A Northampton County man is facing a homicide charge and weapons offenses in a Lehigh County shooting last year that left a 43-year-old man dead, authorities announced. Raymond B. Gourgue, 35, is accused of firing the shots that killed Jose Bermudez, of Allentown, on the 100 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14, 2021, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: police
Update 6:30 p.m.: State police said Slocum was found safe and have canceled the alert. A Lancaster County teen has been reported missing and may be at special risk of harm, according to state police. 14-year-old Julian Slocum was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area
Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
buckscountyherald.com
County Line Road Bridge to reopen next week, new construction stage begins
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the bridge carrying County Line Road over a tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 17, following its replacement under a project to rebuild and improve a 3.1-mile section of the highway in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County.
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
