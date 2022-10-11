ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
profootballnetwork.com

Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?

Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Cowboys WR

The question of is CeeDee Lamb playing in Week 6 was not even in the mind of fantasy football managers until Friday afternoon. As he appeared on the Dallas Cowboys’ injury report on Friday as a non-participant with a hip injury, it immediately created a concern. Let’s take a look at the latest on Lamb’s status and the fantasy impact of the news.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Today: Frank Harris Is Your Superflex

The college football DFS picks are back for a two-game Friday night slate. A Conference-USA battle and two vastly different AAC teams lead into a great weekend of football for Week 7. Here’s who to target in your DFS lineups tonight on FanDuel. Friday’s College Football DFS Picks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Weather Report Week 6: A Perfect Day for an Action-Packed Slate of Games

We break down the slate, see what the NFL weather report and forecast for Week 6 will be, and if any of your fantasy football players could be impacted. As always, good luck, stay safe, and let’s win the week!. NFL Weather Report for Week 6: A Worry-Free Forecast...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona | NFL Draft Scouting Report

The last time Arizona had an offensive lineman drafted (2009), Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, swine flu became a pandemic, and the movie “Avatar” was released. So yeah, it’s been a while. However, OT Jordan Morgan’s NFL draft scouting...
