College Football Power Rankings Week 8: Ohio State Leads, Tennessee Climbs, and Syracuse Cracks Top 10
The pride. The pageantry. The passion. Week 7 was the epitome of what makes college football so captivating. Davids took down Goliaths, and the top 25 college football power rankings received a reckoning. But one thing remains constant: college football over everything. PFN’s 2022 Top 25 College Football Power Rankings...
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?
Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
Prolific Penix Begins Rewriting Husky Record Book
The left-handed quarterback sets two new UW standards against Arizona.
Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Cowboys WR
The question of is CeeDee Lamb playing in Week 6 was not even in the mind of fantasy football managers until Friday afternoon. As he appeared on the Dallas Cowboys’ injury report on Friday as a non-participant with a hip injury, it immediately created a concern. Let’s take a look at the latest on Lamb’s status and the fantasy impact of the news.
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
College Football DFS Picks Today: Frank Harris Is Your Superflex
The college football DFS picks are back for a two-game Friday night slate. A Conference-USA battle and two vastly different AAC teams lead into a great weekend of football for Week 7. Here’s who to target in your DFS lineups tonight on FanDuel. Friday’s College Football DFS Picks.
Week 7 College Football Players of the Week: Jalin Hyatt is the King of Knoxville
College football Week 7 saw another slate of jam-packed action with incredible performances from players throughout the nation. Now, it’s time to crown some standout stars as our college football Week 6 players of the week. Week 7 College Football Players of the Week. Quarterback of the Week: Hendon...
Baylor vs. West Virginia Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
Baylor (-3) Moneyline: Baylor (-165); WVU (+140) Predicted weather at kick: 55 degrees, clear skies, 4-6 mph winds. A must-win game on both sides of the equation here headlines the Thursday night slate in college football. Baylor is looking to stay at or near the top of the Big 12 standings, while West Virginia is hoping to avoid an 0-3 start in conference play. Both sides have a road map to victory, but before we get there, we’ll address the fantasy plays for tonight.
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa on Track To Play Week 7 — Against Brian Flores
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. But if all goes to plan, it’ll be the last game he misses due to the scary concussion suffered 16 days ago. Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play...
49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
Garrett’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 6: Are Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Tyler Lockett Must-Starts This Week?
The NFL season is back for another round of action, and fantasy football managers are ready for a full slate of action to flood their TVs this weekend. As not all matchups or roles are equal, we’re breaking down our top fantasy football start/sit Week 6 plays. Fantasy Football...
Is Keenan Allen Playing Monday vs. the Broncos? Fantasy Outlook for Chargers’ WR
The question of is Keenan Allen playing has frustrated fantasy football managers for more than a month now. Since he got hurt back in Week 1, we have been left wondering about his status for almost all of the following five games. Let’s take a look at the latest news...
NFL Weather Report Week 6: A Perfect Day for an Action-Packed Slate of Games
We break down the slate, see what the NFL weather report and forecast for Week 6 will be, and if any of your fantasy football players could be impacted. As always, good luck, stay safe, and let’s win the week!. NFL Weather Report for Week 6: A Worry-Free Forecast...
Is Damien Harris Playing Today vs. the Browns? Fantasy Outlook for Patriots Running Back
After leaving early on with a hamstring injury in the New England Patriots’ Week 5 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, the Week 6 status of RB Damien Harris has been up in the air. After initially hearing that Harris would miss a substantial amount of time, New England’s...
Fantasy WR Start/Sit Week 6: Isaiah McKenzie Slot Superstar; Drake London a Bridge Too Far
The 2022 fantasy football season is now in full swing. With bye weeks upon us and injuries piling up, decisions are only getting increasingly difficult. Let’s take a look at our WR start/sit Week 6 plays. Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Start ’ems. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills (at...
Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona | NFL Draft Scouting Report
The last time Arizona had an offensive lineman drafted (2009), Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, swine flu became a pandemic, and the movie “Avatar” was released. So yeah, it’s been a while. However, OT Jordan Morgan’s NFL draft scouting...
