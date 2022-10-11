Baylor (-3) Moneyline: Baylor (-165); WVU (+140) Predicted weather at kick: 55 degrees, clear skies, 4-6 mph winds. A must-win game on both sides of the equation here headlines the Thursday night slate in college football. Baylor is looking to stay at or near the top of the Big 12 standings, while West Virginia is hoping to avoid an 0-3 start in conference play. Both sides have a road map to victory, but before we get there, we’ll address the fantasy plays for tonight.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO