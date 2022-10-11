Read full article on original website
Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing one person and causing another person to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to fire officials. This is a developing story.
calmatters.network
Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week
Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
Fremont teen driver injured in crash during high-speed race on Blacow Road
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fremont issued a warning Wednesday about reckless driving with an update about a crash involving a 17-year-old boy who was injured while racing with another car on Blacow Road last week. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, the teen was racing another vehicle at high speed, headed south […]
Dublin/Pleasanton BART reopens after police activity is resolved
(KRON) — The Dublin/Pleasanton BART station has reopened after being closed earlier due to police activity, according to a tweet from the transit agency. Restoration of normal service is in progress, the tweet states. Bus service was made available between the Dublin and West Dublin stations via bus no. 30R. Trains are currently turning back […]
news24-680.com
Woman Flees From Police In Lafayette – Crashes At 24/680 Split
A car stopped by police on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday abruptly sped away, crashing in the 24/680 interchange and briefly closing the freeway to traffic. The incident was reported shortly after noon after police stopped a gold sedan on eastbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road. Police gave chase after the car sped away but the unidentified driver crashed her vehicle a short distance down the freeway – where she was removed from the wreckage of her car and arrested.
eastcountytoday.net
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Antioch
ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11 at approximately 11:05 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch received numerous 911 calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway who was suffering from major injuries. Callers located the victim approximately 160 feet south of the Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road intersection. At...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch
A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries in Napa Traffic Crash
Vehicle Causes Traffic Crash by Hitting Pedestrian on Foster Road. A pedestrian suffered major injuries in a traffic crash in Napa on October 5 after being struck by a vehicle. The accident happened along Foster Road near Hilton Avenue, according to a Napa Police Department representative. According to police, it was the driver of the Toyota 4Runner who phoned police around 6:22 p.m. to say they had hit a pedestrian. The driver was reportedly going south along Foster Road as the pedestrian walked north when the traffic crash occurred.
Tree trimmer who died falling into wood chipper in Menlo Park ID'd; Cal/OSHA investigating
The man was identified as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. He was 47 years old and resided in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.
Accident in Redwood City causes power outage, drivers advised to avoid area
(BCN) — Drivers in Redwood City were advised to avoid the area of Whipple Avenue and Veterans Boulevard this morning following an accident that caused a power outage. Redwood City police issued a traffic advisory at 7:17 a.m. Road closures in the area are impacting traffic and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. […]
Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies
FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV) Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol reported a deadly accident nearFelton. CHP tells KION the driver was heading on Empire Grade, South of McGivern Wayat around three in the morning on Sunady when they veered off of the road wayand smashed into multiple trees. The vehicles was engulfed in flames. According to The post Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies appeared first on KION546.
Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident
MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Fatality Accident Claims Two Lives
Accident on Mankas Corner Road Occurs When Vehicle Hits Power Pole. A fatality accident in Fairfield claimed the lives of two people after their vehicle hit a power pole on October 5. The collision occurred along northbound Mankas Corner Road around 8:39 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that neither occupant of the vehicle was using seat restraints at the time of the crash, which ejected one of them from the car.
20-Year-Old Kingsley Duru Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Cordelia (Cordelia, CA)
The Solano County Coroner reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials stated that a motorcycle slammed into a tree and caused the crash on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
