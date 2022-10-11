ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Dublin/Pleasanton BART reopens after police activity is resolved

(KRON) — The Dublin/Pleasanton BART station has reopened after being closed earlier due to police activity, according to a tweet from the transit agency. Restoration of normal service is in progress, the tweet states. Bus service was made available between the Dublin and West Dublin stations via bus no. 30R. Trains are currently turning back […]
PLEASANTON, CA
news24-680.com

Woman Flees From Police In Lafayette – Crashes At 24/680 Split

A car stopped by police on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday abruptly sped away, crashing in the 24/680 interchange and briefly closing the freeway to traffic. The incident was reported shortly after noon after police stopped a gold sedan on eastbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road. Police gave chase after the car sped away but the unidentified driver crashed her vehicle a short distance down the freeway – where she was removed from the wreckage of her car and arrested.
LAFAYETTE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11 at approximately 11:05 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch received numerous 911 calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway who was suffering from major injuries. Callers located the victim approximately 160 feet south of the Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road intersection. At...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch

A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
HAYWARD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries in Napa Traffic Crash

Vehicle Causes Traffic Crash by Hitting Pedestrian on Foster Road. A pedestrian suffered major injuries in a traffic crash in Napa on October 5 after being struck by a vehicle. The accident happened along Foster Road near Hilton Avenue, according to a Napa Police Department representative. According to police, it was the driver of the Toyota 4Runner who phoned police around 6:22 p.m. to say they had hit a pedestrian. The driver was reportedly going south along Foster Road as the pedestrian walked north when the traffic crash occurred.
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident

MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
MENLO PARK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Fatality Accident Claims Two Lives

Accident on Mankas Corner Road Occurs When Vehicle Hits Power Pole. A fatality accident in Fairfield claimed the lives of two people after their vehicle hit a power pole on October 5. The collision occurred along northbound Mankas Corner Road around 8:39 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that neither occupant of the vehicle was using seat restraints at the time of the crash, which ejected one of them from the car.
FAIRFIELD, CA

