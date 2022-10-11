Read full article on original website
Related
Live Powerball numbers for 10/12/22; jackpot worth $420 million
LANSING, MI -- The third largest Powerball jackpot of the year could be yours as the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 12 is worth $420 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $215.2 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s...
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Sen. Bumstead, Rep. Sabo face off for Senate seat representing lakeshore counties
Two current state lawmakers, Sen. Jon C. Bumstead and Rep. Terry J. Sabo, are seeking the 32nd state Senate seat representing Lake Michigan shoreline counties in the Nov. 8 general election. Bumstead, a Republican who currently represents the 34th Senate District, recently moved to North Muskegon to qualify to run...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021
Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Wayne County man wins $5.42M jackpot, 2nd largest sold on Michigan Lottery website
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County man had a little extra money to spend and now he has a lot more as he won a $5.42 million Lotto 47 jackpot recently. The winner matched all six numbers drawn -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- for the Sept. 28 drawing to win the grand prize.
David LaGrand, Mark Huizenga compete for state Senate’s 30th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two state lawmakers and a software engineer will compete Nov. 8 for the state Senate’s 30th District seat. State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, state Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and Libertarian Theodore Petzhold will face off in the November general election for the state Senate seat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Does Michigan Have an Official State Dog?
There was an article this week that we shared that talked about how the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird for nearly a century but that could be changing soon. The topic got me wondering whether or not Michigan had an official state dog. You would think every state...
WKHM
Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery
From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
How to watch the Michigan gubernatorial debate Thursday
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will meet tonight in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. for the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. MLive has a preview here, along with interviews with Dixon and Whitmer about their priorities, should they win...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
Two small business owners vying for West Michigan House seat
BYRON CENTER, MI — Two small business owners are going head-to-head in the Nov. 8 general election for a Michigan House seat. Republican Angela Rigas is competing against U.S. Navy veteran and Democrat Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, in the 79th District race, which covers Kent County south of M-6 but west of Alto as well as some of Allegan and Barry counties.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0