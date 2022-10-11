ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
