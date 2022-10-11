Read full article on original website
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
NEW YORK — (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
The 6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022, According to Our Testers
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A good Dutch oven is a multi-purpose pot that can be used for all kinds of recipes, like braising meats, baking bread, cooking rice, boiling pasta, and even deep frying. Long before the advent of slow cookers, home cooks used them for slow-cooking dishes like pulled pork and beans, as they retain heat and can be moved from stovetop to oven for searing and braising.
