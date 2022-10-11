ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Machete-wielding man shot dead by cop in Clarksville Walmart

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJpdD_0iUKMA2300

CLARKSVILLE — A man was shot to death by a police officer late Monday inside a southern Indiana Walmart after he charged at the officer while armed with a machete, officials say.

Indiana State Police say that Daniel F. Scott, 30, of Corydon brandished the weapon and started running toward the Clarksville officer when approached, prompting the officer to fatally shoot Scott with his department-issued weapon.

It all started about 11:15 p.m. when employees at a Walmart at 1351 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville called 911 to report a suspicious person, later identified as Scott, walking around the building. The store had closed to the public 15 minutes earlier and Scott was refusing employee's requests to leave, according to ISP.

Around that time, three Clarksville officers were nearby working on a separate, unrelated investigation and stopped at the store after they were notified of the situation. Once inside, officers saw Scott walking around and approached him, at which point he charged toward an officer while armed with the machete.

The officer then fired his gun, hitting Scott. Officers provided medical aid until Scott was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Scott had severe lacerations on the side of his neck which were later determined to be possibly self-inflicted.

An investigation found that Scott may have taken a razor and the machete from inside the store before he was asked to leave.

Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure in Indiana when a police officer is involved in a shooting.

The agency has not released additional details, including the name of the officer who fired his weapon.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites
| From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Corydon, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Corydon, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Clarksville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, IN
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for Shively double shooting that left 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in connection with the double shooting in Shively that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to court documents, 24-year-old Anthony Taylor Jr. was arrested Wednesday on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault. His arrest was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Shooting#Machete#Southern Indiana#Violent Crime#Clarksville Walmart#Indiana Walmart#Clark Memorial Hospital
WLKY.com

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wnky.com

Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSMV

Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
Wave 3

New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions

Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The UofL Health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy