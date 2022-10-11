Read full article on original website
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
Enough With Latino Anti-Blackness
On Monday, L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez took a “leave of absence” (in disgrace) from her position following a leaked audio recording of Martinez making racist and homophobic statements to a group of fellow political leaders. I’m not sure if hate language from a public official can be considered in grades of “better” or “worse,” but I’d venture to say that what made Martinez’s remarks particularly horrible were that they focused on a child—specifically, the Black son of fellow L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin, who is white and gay.
