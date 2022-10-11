Read full article on original website
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire spreads to second building at North Side construction business, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a lot owned by Guido Brothers Construction on Breeden Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.
Mulch fire closes roads in New Braunfels near I-35
A mulch fire shut down roadways in New Braunfels near Interstate 35 Tuesday morning, according to the city's first responders.
New Braunfels Fire Department works to control overnight mulch fires
The fire started early Tuesday morning.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by small car along Northwest Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a small car on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 10 West access Road near Balcones Road North. Police said the woman was walking on the access road when...
foxsanantonio.com
Pregnant woman hears loud pop before fire destroys her rented home on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman made it out safely as her rented home went up in flames late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home off Fenfield Avenue near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side. The woman told San Antonio Fire Department officials that...
hayscountytx.com
SH 21 (from SH 80 to RM 150) closed to through traffic Oct. 14-17
Major road closure in San Marcos this weekend. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, SH 21 will be closed to through traffic from SH 80 to RM 150. Local access will be available as crews set beams on the new bridge for FM 110 at SH 21. Northbound traffic...
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru pickup lane
The first five customers get free merchandise.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
“What will it take to get him arrested?” Neighbors incensed by indecency
SAN ANTONIO — People in Highland Park are wondering when they will see an arrest in a series of events that has shocked the well-established neighborhood. The first indecent exposure incident was reported three weeks ago when a homeowner shared door-bell camera video with San Antonio Police. The camera...
KSAT 12
Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning. Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m. The homeowner,...
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
tpr.org
Second cold front brings best rain chances since August
A second cold front is expected to push through the San Antonio area to start next week, dropping daytime highs by 20 degrees and triggering some rain showers. A cold front blew into San Antonio without much impact before sunrise on Thursday, outside of dropping the high into the low 90s and blowing out some humidity.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America
San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
First Warning: Near 20º temperature drop coming with rain
After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a cold plunge of air along with much needed rain.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
KSAT 12
Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
