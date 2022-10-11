ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Officials give progress update on new Ascension Parish animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Parish of Ascension and its animal services board has been working hard to find a new home. They have engaged Shelter Planners of America and received a needs assessment and conceptual design plan to assist in determining the best site and design for a new animal shelter. This shelter is funded by a one-mill property tax collected since 2019.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Hollydays is back at the River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollydays is back at the River Center Oct. 12-15. You’re invited to shop, sip and dance if you wish for a cause at the holiday market you’ve loved for the past 39 years. There will be more than 100 vendors from across the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
archiscene.net

Discover The Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana designed by EskewDumezRipple

EskewDumezRipple have revealed their design for the Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. People visiting the neighboring Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, and other community and cultural venues will be served by the new Welcome Center. The 28,625-square-foot facility will detail the history of the Burden family and the Burden property, one of the largest donations ever made to LSU and the surrounding community, and will provide visitors with an overview of the many destinations scattered throughout the 440-acre property in the heart of Louisiana’s capital city. Discover more after the jump.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish Council passes moratorium on injection wells

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Council members approved a moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells at their meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The temporary moratorium will last 12 months or until it is lifted. A chemical company called ‘Air Products’ is planning to pump carbon dioxide into the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Fire Department tries to fill 50 vacancies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 20 new firefighters are suiting up for the Capital Region, but the Baton Rouge Fire Department still has vacancies. Six months of rigorous training have led to the moment when 27 recruits will officially become firefighters for the City of Baton Rouge. “I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WWII veteran attributes whiskey and women for milestone birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Navy Club is recognizing a local centenarian. Chief Petty Officer Frank Masanz, a WWII veteran, turned 100 years old on October 6. According to Navy Club members, Masanz spent 30 years in the Navy serving on 13 ships including the ship that returned the body of the Unknown Soldier to the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
