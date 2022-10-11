Read full article on original website
Governor Announces $2M in Awards to Four First Responders through the Florida Disaster Fund
Punta Gorda - Thursday October 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis Thursday awarded $2 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to four first responder organizations which have had members impacted by Hurricane Ian. These organizations will use these funds to help impacted first responders recover following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Sheriff’s Association...
OIR: Insurance Reporting Deadlines for Hurricane Ian Damage
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) advises insurers to file a 2022 Catastrophe Reporting Form (CRF) through the Insurance Regulation Filing System (IRFS). OIR is instituting this data call for the purpose of collecting additional claims and other relevant information from insurers related...
SFWMD Seeks Public Input on Draft Regional Water Management Plan Update
South Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging its partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the SFWMD's Draft 2023-2028 Strategic Plan. The plan serves as a blueprint for achieving balanced regional water resource management. The SFWMD updates the Strategic...
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Friday October 14, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 3 and October 9, after Hurricane Ian. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps...
FWC creates hotline to address thousands of vessels displaced by Hurricane Ian
Florida - Friday October 14, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian. The public can report vessels on Florida waters that are displaced or damaged by calling the Hurricane Ian Vessel...
DeSantis Announces Temporary Patch for Sanibel Causeway, Convoy of Utility Trucks Cross Over
Fort Myers - Tuesday October 11, 2022: On the campaign trail, apart from the destruction and loss of life caused by the storm, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been fueling Governor DeSantis’ re-election prospects, as well as boosting his image on the national stage. During a news conference...
SFWMD - All Lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain Are Receding
South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reports that all lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes are receding from their peak condition following Hurricane Ian. The SFWMD continues to strategically deploy resources and utilize every structure possible to lower water body levels...
Eight Appointed to the Concrete Masonry Education Council, One to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made eight appointments to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council and one appointment to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission. Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council. David Cerniglia - Cerniglia is the Vice President and General Manager of the South Region Concrete Division...
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
Crist Puts the Focus on the Right to Choose
Fort Lauderdale - Tuesday October 11, 2022: On the campaign trail Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, whose campaign has been overshowed by Hurricane Ian relief efforts, held a rally in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday to declare a 'Choice Day of Action’ to highlight a woman’s right to choose.
