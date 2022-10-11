ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OIR: Insurance Reporting Deadlines for Hurricane Ian Damage

Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) advises insurers to file a 2022 Catastrophe Reporting Form (CRF) through the Insurance Regulation Filing System (IRFS). OIR is instituting this data call for the purpose of collecting additional claims and other relevant information from insurers related...
SFWMD Seeks Public Input on Draft Regional Water Management Plan Update

South Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging its partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the SFWMD's Draft 2023-2028 Strategic Plan. The plan serves as a blueprint for achieving balanced regional water resource management. The SFWMD updates the Strategic...
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Friday October 14, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 3 and October 9, after Hurricane Ian. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps...
FWC creates hotline to address thousands of vessels displaced by Hurricane Ian

Florida - Friday October 14, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian. The public can report vessels on Florida waters that are displaced or damaged by calling the Hurricane Ian Vessel...
SFWMD - All Lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain Are Receding

South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reports that all lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes are receding from their peak condition following Hurricane Ian. The SFWMD continues to strategically deploy resources and utilize every structure possible to lower water body levels...
Eight Appointed to the Concrete Masonry Education Council, One to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission

Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made eight appointments to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council and one appointment to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission. Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council. David Cerniglia - Cerniglia is the Vice President and General Manager of the South Region Concrete Division...
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Crist Puts the Focus on the Right to Choose

Fort Lauderdale - Tuesday October 11, 2022: On the campaign trail Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, whose campaign has been overshowed by Hurricane Ian relief efforts, held a rally in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday to declare a 'Choice Day of Action’ to highlight a woman’s right to choose.
