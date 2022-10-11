Read full article on original website
Harvest is in full swing
Harvest is officially in full swing here. Truly, one of the best times of the year. It’s quite the sight to take a little drive in the evenings and see all of the bright lights of the equipment in the neighborhood fields. There is no such thing as a work schedule or working hours around here and that is something I wish people in the city could grasp.
Sunflower growing season ends; harvest begins
The 2022 growing season came to an end in October after an early frost. That, in turn, set off the harvest season. “A widespread killing freeze occurred in the Dakotas and Minnesota, ending the 2022 growing season,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Oct. 10. “The majority of the crop was mature or close to maturity when the freeze occurred. If sunflowers were not mature, there could be some reduction in yield, test weight, oil content and discolored seed coats.
New and retiring farmers can benefit from beginning farmer tax credit
Ask any beginning farmer or rancher about the greatest challenge to starting an operation, and the most common answer is access to land and operational assets. A program aimed at helping new producers get a head start, while giving back to farmers and ranchers ready to pass on assets, may be able to help.
Transition without going from cab to grave
We often joke about our “job titles” on the farm. In the fall, my title is Director of Logistics, which translates into semi driver and grain cart operator. In the spring, my job is Manager of Seed Deposition (planter operator). These are definite promotions from when I was...
How to harvest prep and store pumpkins
Pumpkins should be picked before the outside temperature drops below freezing. You will know they are ready because the rind will be hard and not easily dented or punctured by a fingernail. Be careful when handling pumpkins so that they do not become bruised. Preparing. Most pumpkins purchased in a...
Pumpkin Power: Popular gourd provides food, flavor and fun
Pumpkins get a lot of attention this time of year. But they are top of mind year-round to those who appreciate their versatility. University of Illinois Extension is celebrating National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26 by educating young people about the wonders of the member of the gourd family. Pumpkins are not only a source of nutrition but are used in decorative settings.
Tools help farmers meet different succession goals
Farmers have a variety of tools available for managing their estate and succession planning. University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist Joe Koenen says a revocable trust gives farmers some flexibility. “If you’re a small farmer, a living or revocable trust works well because you avoid probate,” Koenen says....
Horticultural Happenings: What to know about fall lawn care
Now that the kids are back in school and football is starting, we are moving towards fall. That means we can start looking at fall lawncare practices to improve our lawns this for next season. Overseeding the lawn. If you lost patches due to winterkill last winter or maybe to...
Plans change as farm heirs take on new roles
Making succession plans for future generations can and should start early. Joe Koenen is a University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist based in Putnam County, and he says it is important to have a written estate plan, but also to talk with family members about the plan. “I think...
Durum market seeing upward price movement
After weeks of being stuck in an $8 trading range, durum prices were starting to see some upward movement as harvest was just about wrapped up. “We’re starting to see some price movement upward. Cash bids today, there were a lot at $9.25 and even a couple at $9.50,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We had been stuck in the $8 trading range for quite a while.”
