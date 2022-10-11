Read full article on original website
Related
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
GOP wins legal challenge over political observers at NC polling places
Political parties’ official election observers will have more flexibility this year. A judge just ruled against the NC State Elections Board in a lawsuit brought by Republican leaders.
State board that controls Spring Lake finances won't pay to hire new town manager; choice 'does not generate confidence'
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The state Local Government Commission, which controls the finances for the troubled town of Spring Lake, will not approve funds to pay for the hire of a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones,...
jocoreport.com
State Treasurer Will Not Approve Funds To Hire Justine Jones As Spring Lake Manager
RALEIGH – Citing statutory authority and the Local Government Commission’s (LGC) financial oversight of Spring Lake, State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, said as treasurer he will not approve the funds to hire Ms. Justine Jones as the new town manager. “Our primary goal is to save Spring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Sheriff Donates Surplus Laptops To Johnston County Schools
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell donated a number of surplus laptop computers to Johnston County Public Schools. County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Bizzell to donate 101 Dell laptops and 7 Lenovo laptops to the school system. Approximately 100 of the computers are in good condition. Eight others are for parts only. The computers were delivered by the sheriff’s office to the school system on Wednesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
Fired Kenly town manager hired by Spring Lake in split vote
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager. Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems. Jones was at […]
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Clayton Public Power Conducts Apprenticeship
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department is partnering with the NCWorks NextGen Program to provide apprenticeship opportunities to eligible youth who are interested in pursuing a career in the electric field. The program focuses on providing young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with hands-on...
cbs17
Wake County leaders press enforcement as key for new firearm ordinance, continue official talks
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Monday night, Wake County leaders hashed out even more details for the proposed changes to the ordinance for personal firearms in unincorporated areas of the county. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,137 calls for firearm concerns in 2020, another 752 calls in 2021,...
Raleigh city workers could get a new one-time bonus this fall
The Raleigh City Council is expected to voted on the bonus plan next month.
jocoreport.com
Flu Vaccine Clinic Begins October 13
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Public Health Department will begin its Adult Influenza (Flu) Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, October 13. No appointment is necessary. Clinic hours are every Thursday from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. and then from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. All forms of insurance will be filed. Costs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jocoreport.com
Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
jocoreport.com
Smithfield City Limits Expands By 96 Acres
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield city limits has expanded. The Town Council unanimously approved a request by developers of Floyd Landing to annex 96.82 acres into the town during their August meeting. The remaining portion of the future 198 acre subdivision is already within the town limits. Floyd Land is...
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Johnston County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Clayton that sold for $925,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the past week. In total, 86 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $342,448. The average price per square foot was $183.
jocoreport.com
School Board Approves Property Lease For Cell Phone Tower
The Johnston County School Board has entered into a lease agreement with a company to locate a cell tower on the campus of Corinth Holders High School. The board agreed to lease a 10,000 square foot section of the school property (0.229 acres) to TowerCo 2013 LLC. The initial lease...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh: $1.8 million for a detached house
A house built in 2016 located in the 3600 block of Alleghany Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 8,752-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 22, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores
Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
Comments / 0