Johnston County, NC

Sheriff Donates Surplus Laptops To Johnston County Schools

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell donated a number of surplus laptop computers to Johnston County Public Schools. County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Bizzell to donate 101 Dell laptops and 7 Lenovo laptops to the school system. Approximately 100 of the computers are in good condition. Eight others are for parts only. The computers were delivered by the sheriff’s office to the school system on Wednesday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield

It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Fired Kenly town manager hired by Spring Lake in split vote

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager. Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems. Jones was at […]
SPRING LAKE, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Public Power Conducts Apprenticeship

CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department is partnering with the NCWorks NextGen Program to provide apprenticeship opportunities to eligible youth who are interested in pursuing a career in the electric field. The program focuses on providing young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with hands-on...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Flu Vaccine Clinic Begins October 13

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Public Health Department will begin its Adult Influenza (Flu) Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, October 13. No appointment is necessary. Clinic hours are every Thursday from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. and then from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. All forms of insurance will be filed. Costs...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Smithfield City Limits Expands By 96 Acres

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield city limits has expanded. The Town Council unanimously approved a request by developers of Floyd Landing to annex 96.82 acres into the town during their August meeting. The remaining portion of the future 198 acre subdivision is already within the town limits. Floyd Land is...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

School Board Approves Property Lease For Cell Phone Tower

The Johnston County School Board has entered into a lease agreement with a company to locate a cell tower on the campus of Corinth Holders High School. The board agreed to lease a 10,000 square foot section of the school property (0.229 acres) to TowerCo 2013 LLC. The initial lease...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh: $1.8 million for a detached house

A house built in 2016 located in the 3600 block of Alleghany Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 8,752-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 22, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores

Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
GARNER, NC

