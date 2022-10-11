ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Man Wanted for Murder in NYC Nabbed in Utica Robbery Investigation

A man arrested by Utica Police in connection with their investigation into a possible robbery will be extradited to New York City where he is being sought on a murder charge. That's according to Utica Police who say they encountered the man while responding to a call about a robbery on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street. Officers said they saw a man wear clothes that matched those of the suspect. When they stopped him, the man told officers his name was John Carter and also gave them his birthday, police said. A check of that information in a police database returned a match for a John Carter with the same DOB who was wanted on warrant for a charge of murder in New York City, police said.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

This Utica Neighborhood Latest To Be Targeted – Rash of Vehicle Larcenies

Utica Police say they are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies over the past week and they're offering simple advice to help protect you from becoming a victim. Cops have been called to investigate multiple incidents in North Utica during that time and some of areas hit hardest include Riverside Dr, Deerfield Dr, Coolidge Rd, and Dawes Ave, wit most of the incidents in the late evening/early morning hours. As is often the case when police are looking into several larcenies in a concentrated area, it appears the thieves are looking for easy scores and most of the cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked, police said on Facebook:
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Marcy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Marcy, NY
State
New York State
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance on ‘string of larcenies’

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance on a “string of larcenies from vehicles” in the county. The county sheriff’s office noted a slew of cars were broken into in the town of Scott during the late night, early morning hours of Monday. The report also mentioned the larcenies from vehicles in Scott occurred specifically in the area of Sunnyside Drive, Country Lane and Southview Lane.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Police#Upd#Tips
flackbroadcasting.com

Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whcuradio.com

Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
ONEONTA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy