1 Million-Year-Old DNA Hints At "Productive" Future For Melted Antarctica
The Earth, traditionally a planet known for having ice caps at either pole, is quickly shaking its cold reputation, as its snowiest regions heat up beyond recognition. That makes predicting the increasingly imminent results of global warming a top priority for scientists seeking to understand the future of the planet – and nowhere is that more important than down at the lily-white butt of the planet, Antarctica.
Holy Mola: World's Heaviest Bony Fish Is An Absolute Unit At 2,744kg
They say mighty oaks from little acorns grow, and never has this saying been more apt than for the lifecycle of giant molas. These epic slabs for fish start out their lives like marine popcorn and grow to gargantuan sizes. Now, one specimen has become the heaviest bony fish in the world, weighing in at a hefty 2,744 kilograms (6,050 pounds).
Old People’s Smell Is A Real Thing, But It’s Not Everyone’s Destiny
There is a widespread perception of old people having distinctive smell, expressed by less tactful children as, “grandpa smells funny”. Researchers decided to test if the scent was an intrinsic part of growing older, a product of the environment, or a trick of the mind. Although they found...
Do Flying Fish Really Fly?
There are around 64 species of fish in the family Exocoetidae, colloquially referred to as “flying fish”. These saltwater fish are found in large numbers across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. In short, no, flying fish do not technically possess the ability for powered flight. What they have instead is the sophisticated ability to glide out of the water and maneuver their way across vast distances, transported by just wind and ocean currents.
Cannibalistic Head-Popping Mosquito Hunting Techniques Revealed By High Speed Cameras
Using high-speed microcinematography, researchers have revealed the hunting techniques of three species of predatory mosquito larvae – and it’s quite literally head-popping. The animal kingdom is full of weird and wonderful hunting techniques – ant-slayer spiders and parachuting octopuses anyone? However, nothing quite prepared us for the results...
Extraordinary Shells Around Stars Are Caused By Light Accelerating Dust
In August, we reported a breathtaking image of binary star system WR140 taken by JWST. Astronomers have now published scientific results related to that incredible object – and more. Combining the latest space telescope and decades of observations from Earth, scientists have obtained the best understanding of what these...
Buzzing Ball Of Cactus Bees Wins Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2022
The winners of the Natural History Museum’s (NHM) Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 competition have been revealed, and as ever, we're in for a treat. This year's top prize was scooped by American photographer Karine Aigner for their beautifully captured shot of a buzzing ball of cactus bees snowballing in the Texas sand.
New Cave Bacteria Might Help Treat Gluten Intolerance – Or Find Life On Mars
There are potentially trillions of different microbe species on Earth, and we’ve identified the tiniest fraction of them. That’s partly because finding them requires such cutting-edge technology, but it sometimes also comes down to more practical issues – like just looking in the right place. A new...
Ozone Hole Is At It's Biggest Since 2015, Surpassing 26 Million Square Kilometers
The hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica hit its annual peak of 26.4 million square kilometers (10.2 million square miles) on October 5. While this is the third consecutive year that the ozone hole has expanded to this kind of size, the overall trend shows that it is in fact still shrinking.
In 1984, Scientists Ate 50,000-Year-OId Bison In A Stew
Blue Babe was a bison with two lifetimes. The first occurred 50,000 years ago when the steppe bison (Bison priscus) roamed Alaska before meeting its end in the jaws of a lion. The second began when its mummified remains were retrieved from the Interior permafrost where it had remained frozen in time since the Ice Age.
Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
Heaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And Jewels
Astronomers have discovered something puzzling in the atmospheres of two exoplanets: barium. The 56th member of the periodic table is the heaviest element ever discovered in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, detected in the upper layers of two peculiar worlds, both ultra-hot Jupiters: WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. And we're not exaggerating when we say peculiar. Scientists think it rains iron on WASP-76b, and liquid sapphires and rubies might be falling on the night side of WASP-121b.
Lakes Within Europa’s Icy Crust Could Erupt With Flowing, Slushy Ice "Lava"
Beneath Jupiter's icy moon Europa's frozen crust lays a deep ocean that could be habitable. But scientists now think there is another type of water reservoir on the distant moon: lakes within the crust. These bodies of water might be responsible for eruptions happening on the surface of this icy world.
Never-Before-Seen Eruption Sees Black Hole Burp Material Years After It Ate Star
When stars get too close to supermassive black holes, they are ripped to shreds. This is known as a tidal disruption event (TDE). The spewing out of material follows the destruction of the star. The intense gravity pulls the star apart and the material swirls around the black hole, lighting up, which we can observe. But in the case of AT2018hyz, something incredible and not seen before happened. The star was ripped apart and material spewed. And then three years later the black hole threw material out again.
TWIS: An Interactive Map Educates People On Indigenous Lands, A Dire Warning On Global Wildlife Populations, And Much More This Week
This week, we explore the Native Land Digital interactive map, an absolute unit of a fish emerges from the murky depths, and we speak to director Marian Mohamed about her work on the new BBC documentary series The Elon Musk Show. Interactive Map Shows Which Indigenous Lands You Are Living...
