ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

1 Million-Year-Old DNA Hints At "Productive" Future For Melted Antarctica

The Earth, traditionally a planet known for having ice caps at either pole, is quickly shaking its cold reputation, as its snowiest regions heat up beyond recognition. That makes predicting the increasingly imminent results of global warming a top priority for scientists seeking to understand the future of the planet – and nowhere is that more important than down at the lily-white butt of the planet, Antarctica.
EARTH SCIENCE
IFLScience

Holy Mola: World's Heaviest Bony Fish Is An Absolute Unit At 2,744kg

They say mighty oaks from little acorns grow, and never has this saying been more apt than for the lifecycle of giant molas. These epic slabs for fish start out their lives like marine popcorn and grow to gargantuan sizes. Now, one specimen has become the heaviest bony fish in the world, weighing in at a hefty 2,744 kilograms (6,050 pounds).
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Old People’s Smell Is A Real Thing, But It’s Not Everyone’s Destiny

There is a widespread perception of old people having distinctive smell, expressed by less tactful children as, “grandpa smells funny”. Researchers decided to test if the scent was an intrinsic part of growing older, a product of the environment, or a trick of the mind. Although they found...
HEALTH
IFLScience

Do Flying Fish Really Fly?

There are around 64 species of fish in the family Exocoetidae, colloquially referred to as “flying fish”. These saltwater fish are found in large numbers across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. In short, no, flying fish do not technically possess the ability for powered flight. What they have instead is the sophisticated ability to glide out of the water and maneuver their way across vast distances, transported by just wind and ocean currents.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Fossils#Earth#Evolution#Calliarcys#Baltic#Mexican
IFLScience

Cannibalistic Head-Popping Mosquito Hunting Techniques Revealed By High Speed Cameras

Using high-speed microcinematography, researchers have revealed the hunting techniques of three species of predatory mosquito larvae – and it’s quite literally head-popping. The animal kingdom is full of weird and wonderful hunting techniques – ant-slayer spiders and parachuting octopuses anyone? However, nothing quite prepared us for the results...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Extraordinary Shells Around Stars Are Caused By Light Accelerating Dust

In August, we reported a breathtaking image of binary star system WR140 taken by JWST. Astronomers have now published scientific results related to that incredible object – and more. Combining the latest space telescope and decades of observations from Earth, scientists have obtained the best understanding of what these...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Buzzing Ball Of Cactus Bees Wins Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2022

The winners of the Natural History Museum’s (NHM) Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 competition have been revealed, and as ever, we're in for a treat. This year's top prize was scooped by American photographer Karine Aigner for their beautifully captured shot of a buzzing ball of cactus bees snowballing in the Texas sand.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IFLScience

New Cave Bacteria Might Help Treat Gluten Intolerance – Or Find Life On Mars

There are potentially trillions of different microbe species on Earth, and we’ve identified the tiniest fraction of them. That’s partly because finding them requires such cutting-edge technology, but it sometimes also comes down to more practical issues – like just looking in the right place. A new...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

In 1984, Scientists Ate 50,000-Year-OId Bison In A Stew

Blue Babe was a bison with two lifetimes. The first occurred 50,000 years ago when the steppe bison (Bison priscus) roamed Alaska before meeting its end in the jaws of a lion. The second began when its mummified remains were retrieved from the Interior permafrost where it had remained frozen in time since the Ice Age.
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Heaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And Jewels

Astronomers have discovered something puzzling in the atmospheres of two exoplanets: barium. The 56th member of the periodic table is the heaviest element ever discovered in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, detected in the upper layers of two peculiar worlds, both ultra-hot Jupiters: WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. And we're not exaggerating when we say peculiar. Scientists think it rains iron on WASP-76b, and liquid sapphires and rubies might be falling on the night side of WASP-121b.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Never-Before-Seen Eruption Sees Black Hole Burp Material Years After It Ate Star

When stars get too close to supermassive black holes, they are ripped to shreds. This is known as a tidal disruption event (TDE). The spewing out of material follows the destruction of the star. The intense gravity pulls the star apart and the material swirls around the black hole, lighting up, which we can observe. But in the case of AT2018hyz, something incredible and not seen before happened. The star was ripped apart and material spewed. And then three years later the black hole threw material out again.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy