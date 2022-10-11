Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Morgan Stanley Shares Drop 4% After Missing Profit Estimate as Investment Banking Revenue Collapses
Here are the numbers: Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $12.99 billion, compared with the $13.3 billion estimate. Shares of the bank slumped 4.4% in early trading. Morgan Stanley on Friday posted third-quarter results that missed analysts' expectations as investment...
NBC Connecticut
Wells Fargo Profit Falls as Bank Boosts Loan Loss Reserves; Shares Rise
Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but a decision to build up reserves as the economy slows cut into its third-quarter profits. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, as revenue topped expectations. Here's how the bank did:. Earnings:...
NBC Connecticut
Citigroup Reports 25% Decline in Third-Quarter Profits But Tops Revenue Expectations
The bank reported $18.51 billion in revenue versus the $18.25 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. This was up 6% year over year. Net income fell 25% year over year. Citigroup shares have slumped 29% this year, leaving it by far the lowest-valued among its U.S. peers. Citigroup said...
NBC Connecticut
European Markets Rise on UK Fiscal U-Turn Hopes; Stoxx 600 Up 2%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets jumped on Friday as speculation abounded that the U.K. government could be about to U-turn on its controversial fiscal policies and the country's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, was fired. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 2% by early afternoon, with...
NBC Connecticut
UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
U.K.・
NBC Connecticut
British Pound Jumps on Reports UK Government May Reverse Parts of Its Tax-Cutting Proposals
LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts. The British pound traded 2% higher at $1.1319 during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on...
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Satellite Giant Viasat's $7.3 Billion Takeover of UK Rival Inmarsat Faces In-Depth Competition Probe
The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Viasat's takeover of Inmarsat over concerns it would make it harder for competitors such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and U.K. firm OneWeb to target the aviation sector. Specifically, the CMA is worried the deal would lead to higher prices for onboard Wi-Fi on...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Fall as Markets Digest Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as markets digested Thursday's higher-than-expected consumer price index reading and kept a close eye on the U.K. economy as the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying program is due to end. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.929%, down by 2.6 basis points...
NBC Connecticut
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
NBC Connecticut
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
NBC Connecticut
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
NBC Connecticut
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
