NBC Connecticut

Wells Fargo Profit Falls as Bank Boosts Loan Loss Reserves; Shares Rise

Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but a decision to build up reserves as the economy slows cut into its third-quarter profits. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, as revenue topped expectations. Here's how the bank did:. Earnings:...
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Rise on UK Fiscal U-Turn Hopes; Stoxx 600 Up 2%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets jumped on Friday as speculation abounded that the U.K. government could be about to U-turn on its controversial fiscal policies and the country's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, was fired. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 2% by early afternoon, with...
Peter Thiel
NBC Connecticut

UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall as Markets Digest Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as markets digested Thursday's higher-than-expected consumer price index reading and kept a close eye on the U.K. economy as the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying program is due to end. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.929%, down by 2.6 basis points...
NBC Connecticut

Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle

Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
Reuters

Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
NBC Connecticut

Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
NBC Connecticut

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
