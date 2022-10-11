ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
NBC Los Angeles

UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
NBC Los Angeles

Singapore Avoids Recession as Economy Grows in Third Quarter, Central Bank Tightens Policy

GDP came in at 4.4% for the third quarter, much higher than 3.4% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll, and in line with growth in the second quarter. The Southeast Asian country avoided a technical recession, with quarterly GDP growth coming in a 1.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 0.2% contraction in the second quarter from the first quarter.
NBC Los Angeles

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
NBC Los Angeles

China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years

China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
NBC Los Angeles

Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle

Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
Reuters

Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
NBC Los Angeles

Consumer Inflation Expected to Have Run Hot in September, Boosted by Rent

Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. The consumer price index will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it will be closely watched by investors as a key input before the next Federal Reserve meeting on Nov. 1 and 2.
NBC Los Angeles

A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter

Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company

Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
NBC Los Angeles

Netflix to Get Nielsen Ratings as Streaming Giant Rolls Out Ad-Supported Plan

Netflix said Thursday that shows on its ad-supported plan in the U.S. will have ratings available from Nielsen sometime in 2023. Nielsen ratings will allow advertisers to better understand the size of Netflix's audience. Netflix's ad-supported plan will cost $6.99 and launch in November. Nielsen ratings are coming to Netflix...
