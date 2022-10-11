Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
NBC Los Angeles
UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
U.K.・
NBC Los Angeles
Singapore Avoids Recession as Economy Grows in Third Quarter, Central Bank Tightens Policy
GDP came in at 4.4% for the third quarter, much higher than 3.4% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll, and in line with growth in the second quarter. The Southeast Asian country avoided a technical recession, with quarterly GDP growth coming in a 1.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 0.2% contraction in the second quarter from the first quarter.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Satellite Giant Viasat's $7.3 Billion Takeover of UK Rival Inmarsat Faces In-Depth Competition Probe
The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Viasat's takeover of Inmarsat over concerns it would make it harder for competitors such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and U.K. firm OneWeb to target the aviation sector. Specifically, the CMA is worried the deal would lead to higher prices for onboard Wi-Fi on...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer
Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
NBC Los Angeles
China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years
China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
NBC Los Angeles
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) is speeding up talks with a handful of financial investors to sell a slice of its wireless towers unit as it hopes to agree a deal by Nov. 15 in conjunction with its half-year earnings, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
NBC Los Angeles
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
NBC Los Angeles
Consumer Inflation Expected to Have Run Hot in September, Boosted by Rent
Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. The consumer price index will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it will be closely watched by investors as a key input before the next Federal Reserve meeting on Nov. 1 and 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
A Quarter of Americans Are Expecting to Delay Their Retirement Due to Rising Consumer Costs, According to a New Study
High inflation is quickly shaping up to be the most disruptive force to the financial health of retirees. More than a third of Americans today feel unprepared or unsure if they are on track for retirement, according to a recent survey. A quarter of Americans are expecting to delay their...
NBC Los Angeles
A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter
Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
NBC Los Angeles
Consumer Spending Was Flat in September and Below Expectations as Inflation Takes Toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
Wells Fargo profit falls on sales scandal costs, higher reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a 31% decline in third-quarter profit as the bank racked up costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted its loan loss reserves in preparation for a potential slowdown.
NBC Los Angeles
28-Year-Old Former Teacher Now Makes $110,000—How Working for a Company With Pay Transparency Helped
Salary transparency laws are sweeping the U.S., and workers are more open than ever about how much money they make. Have you ever negotiated a job offer, scored a major raise or used pay transparency to level up in your career? CNBC Make It wants to hear from you. Fill out our form for a chance to be featured.
NBC Los Angeles
Netflix to Get Nielsen Ratings as Streaming Giant Rolls Out Ad-Supported Plan
Netflix said Thursday that shows on its ad-supported plan in the U.S. will have ratings available from Nielsen sometime in 2023. Nielsen ratings will allow advertisers to better understand the size of Netflix's audience. Netflix's ad-supported plan will cost $6.99 and launch in November. Nielsen ratings are coming to Netflix...
NFL・
NBC Los Angeles
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
Comments / 0