Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
NY1
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
NY1
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery
New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NBC New York
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelnoire.com
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
New York City school cafeteria worker honored for decades of service
Valrie Baker was honored for her hard work and dedication to the kids that mean so much to her.
therealdeal.com
Nonprofit plans 200-unit Harlem supportive housing project
Nonprofit housing provider Bowery Residents’ Committee is planning a nine-story replacement for a Harlem medical building. A 181,000-square-foot residential building with subsidized housing is slated for 1721 Amsterdam Avenue, according to an application submitted this month to the Department of Buildings. The project, located at the corner of 145th...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
NY officials find Brooklyn Hasidic school failed to provide basic education in 1st for state
This is the first time the state has taken action on a Hasidic boys’ school after a lawsuit brought by a parent alleged a lack of secular education at Yeshiva Mesivta Arugath Habosem in Williamsburg.
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nycbbq.com
Morgan’s Brooklyn BBQ Reopening Soon with Revamped Menu 1.5 Years After Fire
This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. In January 2021, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue — a longtime staple of the NYC barbecue scene — had to close following a devastating three-alarm fire. The restaurant will finally reopen Tuesday, October 25, with a revamped space and a new menu full of delicious-looking items.
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction building
NYC Housing Connect is accepting applications for a housing lottery for 2 Mt. Hope Place Apartments in Bronx, New York. Of the 43 units available, 34 are reserved for residents whose household income is 60% or less of the Area Median Income. Time is running out, however. Spookily enough, the last day to apply is October 31, 2022.
A two-way bike lane just opened on this busy Brooklyn street
Earlier this week, city officials unveiled a new two-way, protected bike lane at Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, considered to be one of the most dangerous areas in the borough. Given the fact that the street allows bike riders to drift from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge and vice versa, the announcement has been a long tie coming.
brickunderground.com
Manhattan sales slowdown, condo common charges increase, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to find out what's happening with the sales market in Manhattan. Rising mortgage rates caused condo and co-op sales to slow down considerably in the third quarter, according to the Elliman Report. Still, the median sales price in Manhattan is up 3.6 percent. Also...
bkreader.com
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America
NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement
For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
Comments / 2