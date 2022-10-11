Read full article on original website
U.S. grocer Kroger carts away Albertsons for $25 billion but faces antitrust test
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on prices while bracing for antitrust scrutiny.
Starbucks, Delta launch loyalty partnership with free miles
Starbucks and Delta Air Lines have joined forces to make their rewards programs more rewarding. Why it matters: Free coffee and miles. Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards members can get more value with added benefits by linking their loyalty accounts together, the companies said Wednesday. Dangling more rewards can also...
Kroger snaps up Albertsons in grocery megamerger
Kroger said Friday morning it will buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: The deal carries an enterprise value of $24.6 billion and combines the second and fourth largest U.S. food retailers, with around 8% and 5% market share, respectively.
Our cashierless future
Walk into a store, take what you want, and leave without pulling out your wallet or standing in line — this is the vision for next-generation checkout. Why it matters: Huge sums are being spent on competing schemes for so-called frictionless checkout, which eliminates both human cashiers and those pesky do-it-yourself scanners.
Chippy's, new British-themed store, opening in Ankeny
If you want a jolly good taste of Britain here in the metro — stop by Chippy's, Ankeny's newest British-themed store. Driving the news: The Omaha-based store is opening on Oct. 22. How it started: Owner Glenn Greet came to the United States 20 years ago from North Yorkshire...
