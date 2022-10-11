ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Lady Cougars fall at home to Cloud County

The Barton Community College volleyball team fell short Wednesday evening at the Barton Gym in falling 3-2 hosting Cloud County Community College 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 12-25, and 17-15. Barton slides to 3-8 in conference and 14-8 overall while Cloud County improves to 4-8 in league and 7-14 on the season.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Tuesday Panther Scoreboard

Great Bend defeated #3 Smith Center 25-19, 25-19 Great Bend defeated Phillipsburg 25-20, 25-20 - Panthers improve to 16-13 on the season. Play at Liberal Saturday in Western Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament. Dodge City 10 (13-0 7-0 WAC) Great Bend 0 (2-10 0-6 WAC) -Panthers play at Junction City Thursday.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton women's golf notches another school record

Fresh off a record breaking two-round score a week ago, the Barton Community College women's golf team broke another record Monday as the Cougars carded the program's first ever sub-300 round in hosting the Barton Invitational. Taking advantage of perfect weather conditions and their home Lake Barton Golf Course, the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Bolander leads Barton men's golf in home tournament

The Barton Community College men's golf team carded a pair of solid rounds the past two days in running away with the Barton Invitational title in protecting its home turf of Lake Barton Golf Course. The Cougars posted a 281 on Monday before battling 15-20mph south winds Tuesday with another...
GREAT BEND, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator

LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
LINCOLN, KS
Great Bend Post

(WATCH) Thursday on Sports Day

- Great Bend Football coach Erin Beck who will be joined by Senior wide-receiver and defensive back Braylon Council. - Hoisington Football coach Zach Baird who will be joined by senior's Chase Steinert and Logan Philbern. - Great Bend Cross Country coach Lyles Lashley. - Thursday Sports Headlines. - Sounds...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization

Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Men lose, Women get one goal win at Cowley

The 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team couldn't find the net Wednesday evening falling 3-0 on the road to 4th ranked Cowley College. Splitting the season series the loss dips the Cougars to second in the KJCCC West standings at 7-2-0 while falling to 13-3-0 on the season while the Tigers overtake the top spot in the West at 6-1-0 and move to 11-1-0 on the season. Barton will return home Friday for their final non-conference match of the season against the reserve squad of Sterling College with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. from the Cougar Soccer Complex.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Weekly honors for Barton Men's Soccer players

Dennis Bottcher and Tajay Grant of the 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team were tabbed on the league weekly honors with a national award added on the wall as well. The pair guided the Cougars to a 1-0 week, in a 2-1 win over national receiving votes Dodge...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend senior recognized as future medical leader

Trading his summer vacation for career exploration, Great Bend High School Senior Kevin Gonzalez attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in June. The nationally recognized honors program seeks to acknowledge high-achieving students for their dedication, talent, and leadership potential in medicine by engaging them in a meaningful career exploration program.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Panther soccer comes up just short in home finale

Great Bend High School soccer coach Chuy Loera had an idea Thursday's home finale against Junction City would be competitive. He was right. The junior varsity team picked up its first win of the season, but the varsity squad came up just short 2-1, with all three goals scored in the first half.
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator

Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

