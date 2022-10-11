The 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team couldn't find the net Wednesday evening falling 3-0 on the road to 4th ranked Cowley College. Splitting the season series the loss dips the Cougars to second in the KJCCC West standings at 7-2-0 while falling to 13-3-0 on the season while the Tigers overtake the top spot in the West at 6-1-0 and move to 11-1-0 on the season. Barton will return home Friday for their final non-conference match of the season against the reserve squad of Sterling College with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. from the Cougar Soccer Complex.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO