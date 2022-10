Soccer appears to be on the rise at Del Norte High School this year, and both the boys and girls teams are optimistic that good days lie ahead for each of them. The boys are 4-3 in league play heading into a Saturday showdown at home to South Fork, while the girls came into the week 1-2-1 and unbeaten in two straight games. Both teams feature a very young roster...

CRESCENT CITY, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO