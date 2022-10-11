Read full article on original website
The DCEU’s newest hero addresses rumors they’re also in the running for a major MCU role
There’s no rule that says an actor can’t be a part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU, something that history has proven to be true countless times over. Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton, Chris Evans, Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, Taika Waititi, Hugo Weaving, and Idris Elba are just some of the names to have boarded both of Hollywood’s marquee comic book monoliths at one stage or another, but it would nonetheless be a turn-up for the books if a newcomer to one franchise simultaneously scored a key part in the other.
A bullet-riddled action thriller causes magnificent chaos on multiple streaming platforms
When you see a certain chrome-domed action hero’s name attached to pretty much any project, you know what you’re going to get. Having previously collaborated on a pair of wisecracking crime capers, though, director Guy Ritchie reunited with star Jason Statham on what was very firmly the latter’s turf for Wrath of Man.
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true
We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
A big budget sequel destined to die in development hell remains a major missed opportunity
In theory, a blockbuster action-heavy epic that didn’t just earn upwards of half a billion dollars at the box office, but became the single highest-grossing entry in the history of an entire subgenre, would be a shoo-in for a sequel, especially with one of the industry’s most acclaimed directors at the helm. And yet, World War Z 2 is probably never going to happen.
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
The actress behind Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power’ didn’t know about that ‘painful’ Sauron twist
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You asked and they delivered. The Rings of Power finale is full of revelations and answers, but the biggest rug pull of all involved the dark lord Sauron himself, who has now come out from the shadows to dominate Middle-earth.
‘Deadpool 3’ theory believes an X-Men favorite who failed to escape development hell could appear
Having already done the unthinkable once and convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 has already proven that it’s going to pull out every possible stop to try and deliver the best possible version of the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In...
An distressing true-life thriller unexpectedly secures a #1 streaming spot
As per Urban Dictionary, “Lifetime movie bad refers to when a film is poorly produced, has cheap cinematography, poor editing, and an overused concept and storyline”. That may be true to a certain extent, but it hasn’t stopped Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez from making an unexpected play for the top of the streaming charts.
LFF Review: ‘Aftersun’ is a nostalgia trip of personal tragedy, which transcends cinematic expectations
Charlotte Wells, writer-director of Aftersun, has created an understated portrait of personal tragedy in this deceptively dark father-daughter team-up. Melding camcorder footage with an absurdly gifted performance from Frankie Corio, it has garnered unanimous adulation from festival audiences, helped in no small measure by the presence of Paul Mescal (Normal People).
A groundbreaking smash hit lost to the sands of time survives total annihilation on streaming
Looking at its list of accomplishments, landmarks, and milestones, you’d have thought that Disney’s blockbuster Dinosaur would have ended up sticking in the memory for far longer than it actually did. After all, the groundbreaking technology used to create the prehistoric adventure was developed painstakingly over a number...
‘Halloween Ends’ slashes past middling reviews to slay the box office
Negative reviews mean nothing when it comes to Michael Myers. Halloween Ends, the third and final installment to David Gordon Green’s trilogy beginning with the original 1978 film, came knives unsheathed to the box office, slashing through any and all suggestions it would fall to its knees before curtain call.
A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix
Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming
You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
The ‘She-Hulk’ finale gives us the gift of a superhero meeting we never thought we’d see
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. Hoo boy, there sure is a lot to unpack in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. From truly mind-blowing meta antics to a couple of (mostly) unexpected cameos, the superhero sitcom’s last episode didn’t disappoint. There’s so much going on in the final installment that folks are largely overlooking what would otherwise be an enormous deal. Specifically, the meeting of two Marvel heroes that we never thought had a chance in Hell’s Kitchen of coming face to face.
