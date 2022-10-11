Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS・
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Aviation International News
Cryptocurrency Comes to the Charter Market
Its reputation may be tarnished in the financial and investment worlds, but cryptocurrency remains well-suited for charter transactions, according to a legion of boosters, as the digital coins’ quick, low-fee transfers and blockchain traceability make it ideal for such payments. Many of these advocates note that despite charter’s “ready...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Business Insider
Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare
Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNBC
Bitcoin reverses lower after Thursday's big rally but remains in the $19,000 level
Cryptocurrencies continued to climb on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was lower by less than 1% at $19,286.30, and ether gained almost 1% to trade at $1,299.40. Both assets are on pace for their fourth down week in the last five. Crypto jumped Thursday,...
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
u.today
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
NBC Los Angeles
Trump SPAC Stock Jumps After Google Adds Truth Social to Play Store
Google added Donald Trump's Truth Social app to its Play Store, making it available on Android phones. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to take Trump's media firm public, jumped after the news. DWAC has sought to delay the merger as it faces legal and financial obstacles.
CNBC
Crypto exchange Coinbase gets regulatory approval in Singapore
U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank becomes a HODLer
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: institutional crypto buy-in, Apple’s savings account, and another Tornado Cash lawsuit. America’s oldest bank is dipping its toes into the finance world’s newest trend. But BNY Mellon’s announcement that it will begin holding crypto assets for its customers comes a week after the Treasury Department warned about big banks and investment firms dabbling in digital assets.
NBC Los Angeles
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
dailycoin.com
U.S. MetaMask Users Can Now Instantly Buy Crypto from Their Bank Accounts
MetaMask, the crypto wallet by ConsenSys that’s become a go-to for many, has launched a new feature that enables users in the United States to buy crypto directly from their bank accounts. U.S. Users to Buy Crypto from Bank Accounts. In an effort to diversify payments options for its...
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Support for Ethereum-Based Blockchain Video Game Altcoin As Markets Stumble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is listing the utility and governance token of Illuvium (ILV), an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. According to the announcement by the largest crypto exchange in the US, consumers should only trade ILV on the ETH network. “Coinbase will add support for...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Achieved Milestone by Obtaining Singapore License
Singapore has granted cryptocurrency licenses to around 15 applicants. Coinbase recently declared the expansion of its services in Australia with two new features. The most prominent centralized cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, announced that it has obtained an “In-Principle Approval (IPA)” which the central bank introduced for cryptocurrency companies last year. With a Major Payments Institution license from the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS), Coinbase can provide regulated services to individuals and organizations in the country.
CoinTelegraph
NFTs will be ‘as disruptive’ as Bitcoin was 10 years ago — Kraken exec
Nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes may have dropped nearly 98% since January, but several industry executives tell Cointelegraph that it’s nothing to fear as the technology continues to develop and mature. Jonathon Miller, managing director of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in Australia, said “despite NFT market activity and sales volume...
