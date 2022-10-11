ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce

Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Aviation International News

Cryptocurrency Comes to the Charter Market

Its reputation may be tarnished in the financial and investment worlds, but cryptocurrency remains well-suited for charter transactions, according to a legion of boosters, as the digital coins’ quick, low-fee transfers and blockchain traceability make it ideal for such payments. Many of these advocates note that despite charter’s “ready...
CURRENCIES
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare

Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Trump SPAC Stock Jumps After Google Adds Truth Social to Play Store

Google added Donald Trump's Truth Social app to its Play Store, making it available on Android phones. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to take Trump's media firm public, jumped after the news. DWAC has sought to delay the merger as it faces legal and financial obstacles.
POTUS
CNBC

Crypto exchange Coinbase gets regulatory approval in Singapore

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
MARKETS
protocol.com

America’s oldest bank becomes a HODLer

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: institutional crypto buy-in, Apple’s savings account, and another Tornado Cash lawsuit. America’s oldest bank is dipping its toes into the finance world’s newest trend. But BNY Mellon’s announcement that it will begin holding crypto assets for its customers comes a week after the Treasury Department warned about big banks and investment firms dabbling in digital assets.
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle

Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

U.S. MetaMask Users Can Now Instantly Buy Crypto from Their Bank Accounts

MetaMask, the crypto wallet by ConsenSys that’s become a go-to for many, has launched a new feature that enables users in the United States to buy crypto directly from their bank accounts. U.S. Users to Buy Crypto from Bank Accounts. In an effort to diversify payments options for its...
CRYPTO
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase Achieved Milestone by Obtaining Singapore License

Singapore has granted cryptocurrency licenses to around 15 applicants. Coinbase recently declared the expansion of its services in Australia with two new features. The most prominent centralized cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, announced that it has obtained an “In-Principle Approval (IPA)” which the central bank introduced for cryptocurrency companies last year. With a Major Payments Institution license from the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS), Coinbase can provide regulated services to individuals and organizations in the country.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

NFTs will be ‘as disruptive’ as Bitcoin was 10 years ago — Kraken exec

Nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes may have dropped nearly 98% since January, but several industry executives tell Cointelegraph that it’s nothing to fear as the technology continues to develop and mature. Jonathon Miller, managing director of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in Australia, said “despite NFT market activity and sales volume...
MARKETS

