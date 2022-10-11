ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trego County, KS

15-year-old seriously hurt after being ejected from vehicle

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYKyl_0iUKKcTr00

TREGO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old was taken to Salina Regional Health Center in Ellis with suspected serious injuries after a crash on Old 40 in Trego County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a 1999 S10 Chevy Pickup truck when the 35-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on gravel. The car rotated and entered a ditch before rolling twice, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a set belt, according to the KHP crash logs. The driver was transported to Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Man killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash in southern Lawrence

A 48-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a fiery head-on crash late Wednesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A Lawrence Times reporter observed what appeared to be two vehicles involved in a crash in the 600 block of East 31st Street, which is between Haskell Avenue and Louisiana Street. It appeared that one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
KSNT News

Man’s arm pinned under vehicle after Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man had to be extracted from a flipped vehicle after a crash in Wyandotte County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on I-70 just after 6 a.m. when he went off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped the car. The 34-year-old had his arm […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field. The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Accidents
City
Ellis, KS
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
County
Trego County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Car crash temporarily shuts down Gage intersection in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash involving two vehicles temporarily shut down a busy Topeka intersection on Thursday. The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest Huntoon Street, according to Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis. One vehicle was traveling south on Gage while a […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Chevy#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
WIBW

Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger was injured when a deer jumped in front of a sedan on I-70 in Geary County. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of mile marker 289 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a vehicle vs. deer accident.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car going the wrong way caused a crash on I-70 in western Shawnee Co. late Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Auburn Rd. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that an elderly gentleman was driving the...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIBW

Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
KSNT News

Smoking leads to Topeka house fire Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Quick response from the Topeka Fire Department most likely kept the damage to a minimum after crews responded to 321 N.W. Waite Street just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, the estimated damage to the home was $1,500 following a mattress fire. Officials investigating said the cause of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Blvd. closed Wednesday morning following injury accident

UPDATE: Topeka Boulevard opened in both directions at 7:07 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. TOPEKA (KSNT) – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the 5200 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard was closed in both directions while an injury accident is being investigated. Authorities asked drivers to find alternate […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Funeral planned for 9-year-old killed in turnpike crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A funeral service is scheduled for one of the fourth-grade students killed on the Kansas Turnpike Saturday, Oct. 8. Laila El Azri Ennassari was 9-years-old. According to Laila’s obituary, she was born Aug. 2, 2013, in Chicago and was the daughter of Rida and Claudette (Turpin) El Azri Ennassari. “Laila was intelligent, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished. Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Car slams into optometry business in West Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vehicle rammed into the front entrance of an optometry business in West Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at Doctors Deutscher Rottinghaus Oxandale Optometry located in the 1100 block of SW Fairlawn Road. Dispatch said the scene was cleared within an hour.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy