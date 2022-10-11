15-year-old seriously hurt after being ejected from vehicle

TREGO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old was taken to Salina Regional Health Center in Ellis with suspected serious injuries after a crash on Old 40 in Trego County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a 1999 S10 Chevy Pickup truck when the 35-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on gravel. The car rotated and entered a ditch before rolling twice, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a set belt, according to the KHP crash logs. The driver was transported to Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.