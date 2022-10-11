Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL fines Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defender Grady Jarrett in Week 5, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Ohio State Coach Rips Bears Receivers As Justin Fields, Chicago Lose
Brian Hartline shared his opinion on Chicago's wide receivers Thursday night.
NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit
The NFL says suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's status has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Watson
Boys Soccer – Armed With a Magic Seed, Manasquan Hoping for Another Deep SCT Run
MANASQUAN -- When senior midfielder Aidan Sugrue saw his Manasquan boys soccer team drew the No. 15 seed in the Shore Conference Tournament, he couldn't help but get a little bit fired up. On one hand, he thought the seed did not do justice to his Manasquan team, which has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surf Taco Week 5 Girls Soccer Team of the Week: Toms River South
The Shore Conference Class A South girls soccer division race started off in 2022 with Toms River North as the heavy favorite, but turned into a four-way tug-of-war thanks to a field of teams that stepped up their game throughout the season. In the end, Toms River South found themselves...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0