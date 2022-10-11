ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FanSided

Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?

During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
FanSided

Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
FanSided

Three key matchups to watch as Patriots travel to Cleveland

There’s still plenty of season left and the Patriots march to get back in the playoff hunt got off on the right foot last week against the Lions. After a tough opening four games, we knew the schedule would soften a bit and this week the Patriots will travel to Cleveland to take on the 2-3 Browns.
FanSided

