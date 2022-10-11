Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ron Rivera’s viral postgame exactly what Commanders fans have been asking for
The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to improve to 2-4 on the season. The season is saved, for the moment, but the win didn’t do much to inspire confidence in fans as Washington needed several Bears mishaps — including five blown trips deep in the red zone — to squeak out the victory.
Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?
During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
NFL・
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Ohio State Coach Rips Bears Receivers As Justin Fields, Chicago Lose
Brian Hartline shared his opinion on Chicago's wide receivers Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Three key matchups to watch as Patriots travel to Cleveland
There’s still plenty of season left and the Patriots march to get back in the playoff hunt got off on the right foot last week against the Lions. After a tough opening four games, we knew the schedule would soften a bit and this week the Patriots will travel to Cleveland to take on the 2-3 Browns.
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 is the biggest regular season game in Bills history
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs square off this week at Arrowhead in what is easily the biggest game
TCU, Oklahoma State and the rest of Big 12 are like the Big Ten - waiting on Notre Dame
Notre Dame has been all but invited to the Big Ten, but can’t make up its mind.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0