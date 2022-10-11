A man was shot and killed inside a Southern Indiana Walmart late Monday night after he charged at Clarksville Police officers with a machete, according to Indiana State Police.

Sometime after 11 p.m., after the store had closed, employees at the Clarksville Walmart found a man walking around the store who was bleeding from lacerations on his neck, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls. The man – later identified by Huls as 30-year-old Daniel Francis Scott – is believed to have been in the store since about 8 p.m.

The employees contacted police, who were already in the parking lot outside due to an unrelated incident. According to Huls, Scott pulled out a machete knife and ran at officers when they came in to talk to him. An officer shot Scott at that time, Huls said.

Scott was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he died from his wounds, according to ISP. No customers or employees were hurt during the incident.

More headlines: 'Fed up' TARC union leaders recommend vote to authorize strike amid contract negotiations

A Clarksville Walmart employee who answered the phone Tuesday morning said the store would be open that day on its usual schedule.

This story may be updated.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Man with machete shot and killed by officers at Clarksville Walmart, Indiana State Police say