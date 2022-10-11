ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Hinton Woman’s Club welcomes new members

By Hinton Womans Club
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

We enjoyed our first meeting of the new year at the Graham House. We had a fantastic meal of turkey and dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, rolls and for dessert, strawberry cheesecake. Who could resist a meal like that? As we start our new year, we would like to introduce you to our newest members for the 2022-2023 year. We have many interesting presentations this year, and we hope that you enjoy the articles we write about them. Have a Blessed Day!

