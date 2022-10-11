Hinton Woman’s Club welcomes new members

On October 12, 2022, native Hinton author, Art Callaham, will host a free book signing at the Hinton Railroad Museum from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Art graduated from Hinton High School in 1966, served in Vietnam, worked in the corporate world, and served as an adjunct college professor for over 40 years. In 2021, Art published the book, On America, which reflects the values and shared experiences of those who have loved, laughed, cried, and served in the land we call home. Books will be given away free at the signing; however, donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will then be donated to the Hinton Railroad Museum, as a way of paying back his hometown for being a wonderful place to grow up. Please come out and join Art for a fun-filled evening at the Hinton Railroad Museum. Light refreshments will be served by Lucky Rivers Cafe. The post City of Hinton Welcomes Native Author Art Callaham appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO