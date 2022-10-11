The Software Used in Bitcoin Mining Is Getting Its First Big Makeover in More Than a Decade — Here's What's Changing

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO