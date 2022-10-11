The Software Used in Bitcoin Mining Is Getting Its First Big Makeover in More Than a Decade — Here's What's Changing

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
NBC New York
Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
NBC New York
Nikola Can Complete Its Deal to Acquire Romeo Power After Clearing Key Hurdle
Nikola agreed in August to acquire battery-pack maker Romeo Power for $144 million in stock. At least half of Romeo Power shares had to be "tendered" by Wednesday to complete the deal. Nikola said that just enough Romeo Power shares were tendered and the deal will now close. Electric heavy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Cryptocurrencies Continue Higher, With Bitcoin Looking at a Test of $20,000
Cryptocurrencies continued to climb on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was higher by more than 1% at $19,652.00, and ether gained more than 3% to trade at $1,328.80. Both assets are on pace for their fourth down week in the last five. Crypto jumped...
NBC New York
Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Albertsons, JPMorgan Chase, Beyond Meat and More
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan Chase shares added 2.3% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter. The bank's results were boosted by higher net interest income, helping offset lower deal-making revenue and higher loan loss reserves. Wells Fargo (WFC) – Wells Fargo...
Comments / 0