wkdzradio.com
Packed Weekend Of Trigg County Country Ham Festival Activities
The Trigg County Country Ham Festival returns in full swing this year after the festival was scaled down in 2020 and 2021. Cadiz On Main Director Janelle Nichols, who is heading up her first festival, says there will be plenty of food and a variety of other vendors. Nichols and...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Public Works Earns 2022 ‘Spirit Of Ham Festival’ Award
Every year, the Trigg County Country Ham Festival has people behind the scenes making sure things run as effectively and smoothly as possible. During Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Kickoff Breakfast at the Lexie Bush Convention Center, those such individuals were celebrated and honored — when Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented the Marvin Broadbent Jr. and George Bleidt “Spirit of the Ham Festival” honor to the entire Cadiz Public Works Department.
wkdzradio.com
Ham Fest Car Show Entering 27th Year of Benefitting Missions
One of the longest-running events at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is the car show sponsored by the Cadiz Baptist Church Men’s Brotherhood. In its 27th year, organizer Larry Kemp says the car show supports missions nearby such as The Way Youth Center, and some far away such as helping to build churches overseas.
wkdzradio.com
Nice Temps on Tap for Ham Festival Weekend
The weather forecast for this weekend’s Trigg County Country Ham Festival will be near perfect temperature-wise with some breezy conditions. Weather Edge Forecaster David Powell says you can expect a nice weekend. However, Powell says Sunday will bring some storms but nothing severe. In the first part of the...
wkdzradio.com
Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast
No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
wkdzradio.com
Entries Expected Thursday In Country Ham And Ag Exhibits
Hams for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival show and open class agriculture entries will be open Thursday morning. Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says he will begin accepting entries that morning in a variety of categories. He says they will accept pretty much anything that you have grown around...
wkdzradio.com
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popluar halloween movie mark stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety of...
wkdzradio.com
Lake Barkley Chamber To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Thursday
The Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce will host the official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Lakehouse at Rivers Bend Retirement Community Thursday morning. Chamber Executive Director Deb Domke says The Lakehouse is conveniently located near Lake Barkley and at the front of the River’s Bend community. She says it was built in 2021 and features the following amenities: Granite countertops, stain-steel appliances, tile flooring, and large walk-in shower, complimentary Wi-Fi, resident parking, and an on-site beauty shop. It also has a 24-hour on-site staff which includes: laundry services, housekeeping, and assistance with everyday tasks, a full calendar of activities and events that address the unique social, wellness, educational and spiritual interests of residents, and a passenger van and bus to accommodate all of the resident’s needs outside of the community.
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Sango Pumpkin Patch offers free admission, family fun
Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch is selling its pumpkins through October. Customers have a choice of purchasing already picked pumpkins or they can pick their own. Owner Keith Boyd has had a pumpkin patch, just off I-24’s Exit 11 since 1984. He was recently featured with Stefanie Miller on This Week in Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
wkdzradio.com
UK Set To Host Beef Bash October 20 In Princeton
A popular event will return later this month to the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton on October 20. U.K. Beef Specialist Dr. Katie VanValin says plans are coming together for the annual Beef Bash following a 4-year hiatus. VanValin says the December 10 tornado damage in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
wkdzradio.com
William White, 71, of Hopkinsville
Private graveside services for 71-year old William Darrell White, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday afternoon, October 15, at 2:00 at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his sons: Robert (Janet) Powell of Hopkinsville, KY; Ricky Powell of Hopkinsville,...
whopam.com
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
Church service to honor legacy of the Rev. A.H. McNeil in Hopkinsville
The Rev. A.H. McNeil, an early Black clergyman for the Episcopal church, lived in Hopkinsville for less than 10 years as the ordained deacon and minister for the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. He died on Jan. 14, 1901, of a stroke at age 41 just days after qualifying to become a priest, said the Rev. Stephen Spicer, rector of Grace Episcopal Church.
