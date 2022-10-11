Read full article on original website
Packed Weekend Of Trigg County Country Ham Festival Activities
The Trigg County Country Ham Festival returns in full swing this year after the festival was scaled down in 2020 and 2021. Cadiz On Main Director Janelle Nichols, who is heading up her first festival, says there will be plenty of food and a variety of other vendors. Nichols and...
Cadiz Public Works Earns 2022 ‘Spirit Of Ham Festival’ Award
Every year, the Trigg County Country Ham Festival has people behind the scenes making sure things run as effectively and smoothly as possible. During Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Kickoff Breakfast at the Lexie Bush Convention Center, those such individuals were celebrated and honored — when Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented the Marvin Broadbent Jr. and George Bleidt “Spirit of the Ham Festival” honor to the entire Cadiz Public Works Department.
Nice Temps on Tap for Ham Festival Weekend
The weather forecast for this weekend’s Trigg County Country Ham Festival will be near perfect temperature-wise with some breezy conditions. Weather Edge Forecaster David Powell says you can expect a nice weekend. However, Powell says Sunday will bring some storms but nothing severe. In the first part of the...
Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast
No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
‘Apple Fest,’ Kentucky Lake Cleanup Coming For LBL
Friends of Land Between the Lakes have announced the upcoming of two major events on their calendar: the 1850s Homeplace “Apple Fest” and the Kentucky Lake Shore Cleanup. Set for October 15 & 16 from 10 AM until 3 PM, Apple Fest annually celebrates crisp fall weather and explores the uses, history and crafts often associated with apples. Attendees will see the process of making cider, learn the story of Johnny Appleseed, partaking in apple carving and more.
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popluar halloween movie mark stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety of...
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Trigg County’s South Road
Barkley Lake Water District officials have removed a boil water advisory at 3:50 PM Thursday for customers in Trigg County, who lived along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. This advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road, and also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road,...
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
Ham Fest Car Show Entering 27th Year of Benefitting Missions
One of the longest-running events at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is the car show sponsored by the Cadiz Baptist Church Men’s Brotherhood. In its 27th year, organizer Larry Kemp says the car show supports missions nearby such as The Way Youth Center, and some far away such as helping to build churches overseas.
Lake Barkley Chamber To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Thursday
The Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce will host the official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Lakehouse at Rivers Bend Retirement Community Thursday morning. Chamber Executive Director Deb Domke says The Lakehouse is conveniently located near Lake Barkley and at the front of the River’s Bend community. She says it was built in 2021 and features the following amenities: Granite countertops, stain-steel appliances, tile flooring, and large walk-in shower, complimentary Wi-Fi, resident parking, and an on-site beauty shop. It also has a 24-hour on-site staff which includes: laundry services, housekeeping, and assistance with everyday tasks, a full calendar of activities and events that address the unique social, wellness, educational and spiritual interests of residents, and a passenger van and bus to accommodate all of the resident’s needs outside of the community.
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
William White, 71, of Hopkinsville
Private graveside services for 71-year old William Darrell White, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday afternoon, October 15, at 2:00 at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his sons: Robert (Janet) Powell of Hopkinsville, KY; Ricky Powell of Hopkinsville,...
