etvnews.com
Carbon Rodeo Gives Fall Recap
The nine members of the Carbon rodeo team have been hard at work since August, each of them seeking a Top 10 finish in their events in order to qualify for the state finals rodeo in June. Several team members have already qualified for finals at one or more of the 10 rodeos held thus far, and are now looking to add more points to their totals.
etvnews.com
Salas Takes Second State Title
Carbon’s Bode Salas once more showed up on the big stage. The past two days marked the 3A State Golf Championship and Salas was searching for his second state title. The senior was tied for first after the opening round with a -1 on the day. At one point during the second round, Salas was tied with three other golfers, who were all even at par. Salas then eagled the ninth to gain a two-stroke lead over the pack. He navigated his way through the back nine and ended his high-school resume with another birdie on 18 to finish with a -3 on the card. No one would touch that score as Bode Salas was named the 3A State Champion. He finished with nine birdies and an eagle in the two rounds while hitting just six bogeys. Congratulations Bode!
etvnews.com
Chamber Golf Tournament Raises Funds
Golfers were treated to two days of fun on the greens last week as part of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce‘s annual golf tournament. The two-day tournament brought teams to the Carbon Country Club Golf Course for some friendly competition during the fundraising event. Beginning on Friday, teams...
etvnews.com
Join Carbon High’s Career Fair Today
This year’s Carbon High School (CHS) Career Fair will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It is slated to begin bright and early at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. CHS has partnered with USU Eastern, the Department of Workforce Services, community partners and employers to ensure that this fair is as successful as ones in the past. Businesses are invited to participate in the fair, and it was noted that the main goal of the career fair is to connect students with a profession in an industry that could open a door for careers.
etvnews.com
Anniversary | Gary and Susan Sitterud
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to High School sweethearts, Gary and Susan (Stokes) Sitterud. Gary and Susan were married on October 12th, 1972. They have three children, Mindi (Denver) McCluskey, Dustin (Stacy) Sitterud, and Layci (Landon) Thomas, and 4 grandchildren, Madisyn, Ajay, Amelie and Nayvi. If Gary and Susan aren’t working their farm in Orangeville, they can be found at one of the many sporting events and activities of their grandkids, tending, or video chatting with their Texan granddaughter. Their family would like to wish them a very happy anniversary and thank them for being wonderful parents and grandparents.
etvnews.com
Positive Vibes Felt in Helper
The public comment portion that kicked off the Oct. 6 Helper City Council meeting was full of praises and slight concerns for Helper Saturday Vibes. The first to speak was Kevin Mastin, who wished to continue sharing his concerns with the event. He said that last time he voiced his concerns, they were surrounding the pollution, garbage, graffiti and more that has been noticed since Saturday Vibes started. Another topic he wished to discuss, and one of his biggest concerns, was alcohol consumption.
etvnews.com
ASM Fall Fare Fills Hungry Bellies
Once again, the leaves have began to change color and the air is getting crisp. This means an influx of autumn activities, one of which is the annual Ascension St. Matthew’s Fall Fare. The 2022 event was hosted on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and...
etvnews.com
CARBON COUNTY – 2022 GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION
I, Seth Marsing, Clerk of Carbon County, State of Utah do hereby certify that the attached is a sample ballot for the General Election held in all voting precincts on the 8th day of November 2022, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You are qualified to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, have been a resident of Utah at least 30 days immediately before the election, will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, and currently live in the voting precinct where you have applied to register to vote.
etvnews.com
Carbon, Emery Meet the Candidates Events Upcoming
Local meet the candidates events are approaching for those running in Carbon and Emery counties. They will begin on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. This first event will focus on the race for Carbon County Sheriff and will be at the USU Eastern Student Center. Next, the candidates for...
etvnews.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Jennifer D. Gramlich has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims in writing to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
etvnews.com
Emery County Historical Society Presents October Events
The Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) has two great events upcoming. The first is the Memories & Melons book signing. This book was published by the ECHS, written and compiled by Cynthia Grant and Joyce Miya. The signing will take place at the Orangeville Library on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, giving community members an opportunity to meet the authors.
etvnews.com
EARLY VOTING
Early in person voting for the 2022 General Election will be conducted at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N., Price, Utah, in the Downstairs Conference Room, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning November 1, 2022 through November 3, 2022 and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 4, 2022. Voters will need to show a valid form of photo identification that shows name, photograph and current address or two different forms of identification that shows name and current address.
etvnews.com
Hiking is My Therapy Fundraising Concludes
The Hiking Is My Therapy charity fundraising events have come to a close. This year’s hikes ended with the Gordon Creek and Buried Forest Concretions trails. Kathy Sherman of Price City’s Health & Wellness Committee explained that the funds raised from this event will be disbursed to various charity representatives during the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
etvnews.com
Green River City Council Discusses Events, Infrastructure and Projects
The Green River City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. Council members began the meeting with a discussion on the process for disposing of city property. Discussion involved what ordinances and stipulations the council would like to have in place as they sell city-owned lots. Next, the...
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 6, 2022, the Administrative Control Board of North Emery Water Users Special Service District (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) declaring its intention to issue its Parity Water Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended and to call a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds.
etvnews.com
Ferron City Council Continues to Care For the City
The first discussion item at the Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday evening was a rental agreement with Great Life for the exercise gym. Mayor Adele Justice and councilman Troy Winter reviewed the agreement and explained the terms to the other council members. The agreement is a five-year lease. With...
etvnews.com
Elmo Town Faces Growing Pains
Mayor James Winn opened the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening by welcoming everyone in attendance. Stacie and Gary England then approached the council requesting annexation and services for their property, which is outside city limits. They were told that until the town can furnish services, they cannot annex...
