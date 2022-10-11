Read full article on original website
Related
Sunset Sinners plan to honor healthcare workers during Salina concert
The Sunset Sinners plan to put healthcare workers at the forefront of their upcoming concert in Salina's Stiefel Theatre. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Another Salina band, Paramount, is scheduled to open the concert. Tickets for the Sunset...
Gypsum Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday
GYPSUM - The Gypsum Valley Booster Club has a fun filled day planned for the 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday. This year's theme is Celebrate Kansas: Celebrating all the things that make Kansas a great state. Activities include inflatables, vendor fair, parade, live music, and much more. Take a look...
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring Landscape, Maintenance staff
Do you enjoy working outdoors and would like to take care of a 65-acre oasis? Rolling Hills Zoo is accepting applications for full-time and seasonal landscape positions. The right candidates will have the opportunity to work in a beautiful zoological park with a wide variety of plants and trees. This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Pay is commensurate with experience.
adastraradio.com
Operation: Blackbird Happening this Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Get ready for three supersonic days! Join the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson for Operation: Blackbird, Oct. 14-16. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kids encouraged to donate food for chance to ride with Santa
Salina Downtown, Inc., is looking for some helpers for Santa. A Santa Shout Out was issued for children ages 4-10 to encourage donations to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. "Santa wants YOU to ride in the Holiday Parade of Lights with him on Nov. 19th!" information from Salina Downtown, Inc., noted.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday
Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
Sunset School student wins Fire Safety Week poster contest
Dean is a 3rd grader at Sunset Elementary School. His poster will be put on our fire safety trailer, and this banner was made for Sunset Elementary School to hang in their school until the end of the year. He also received gift cards from Dairy Queen. Dean was our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unlocked pickup stolen in north-central Salina early Tuesday
Police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a north-central Salina residence early Tuesday morning. Matthew Bohrer, 39, of Salina, reported that his unlocked blue 2015 Nissan Frontier pickup was stolen from in front of his residence in the 200 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Bohrer told police that his surveillance video shows someone stealing the pickup at approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gimeson-Smith, Dalton; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for felony, theft,sex. Theft...
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited
A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1,400 worth of damage done to car in east-central Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a car was allegedly damaged by multiple individuals Monday night in east-central Salina. A 20-year-old Salina man reported that he was sitting in his parents' residence when he heard a loud banging outside. He looked out and saw three to four people fleeing in a dark SUV or sedan toward Indian Rock Park.
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
ksal.com
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
2023 Salina Liberty Schedule Unveiled
The Champions Indoor Football league has officially announced its 2023 schedule for all eight of its returning teams, including the reigning champion Salina Liberty. Salina will play in twelve regular season matchups hosting Topeka to kick off their campaign in week one and wrapping up the regular season in Gillette in week 13.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots in west-central Salina
On Oct. 7, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue, Salina, in regard to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire. Based...
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Touch a Truck will be Saturday
The 16th Annual Touch-A-Truck program sponsored by the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot in front of the shopping area that includes Planet Fitness, 437 East Chestnut Street. Here families can get an up-close look at a host of working and recreational vehicles and indulge their fascination with “things that go.”
kiowacountysignal.com
Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator
LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0