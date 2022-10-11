Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel Maven
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schulz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Ron Rivera’s viral postgame exactly what Commanders fans have been asking for
The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to improve to 2-4 on the season. The season is saved, for the moment, but the win didn’t do much to inspire confidence in fans as Washington needed several Bears mishaps — including five blown trips deep in the red zone — to squeak out the victory.
Ravens named as top logical landing spot for star WR by CBS Sports
The Baltimore Ravens have seen a few contributors step up for them at the wide receiver position over the course of the 2022 season. Second-year wideout Rashod Bateman and third-year pass catcher Devin Duvernay have each shown flashes, but with Bateman currently out with a foot injury, the team’s depth at the position has become rather thin.
Ron Rivera Apologizes to Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders: 'S---, I Had A Bad Day'
"S---, I had a bad day. So, I figured...let’s move forward,'' says coach Ron Rivera. But that might be easier said than done for the Commanders and the beleaguered Carson Wentz.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
What has happened to Justin Fields in the NFL?
The Ohio State football team was led to the National Championship Game in 2020 by Justin Fields. That offense was loaded at pretty much every position except running back, although Trey Sermon was coming off a record-breaking performance. Fields was really good that entire year. He was then the 11th...
Ohio State Coach Rips Bears Receivers As Justin Fields, Chicago Lose
Brian Hartline shared his opinion on Chicago's wide receivers Thursday night.
Alabama Football: Five Bold Predictions for Tide vs. Vols
Bold is a key word to describe Saturday’s Alabama Football contest against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Crimson Tide will boldly expect to win its 16th straight over an old rival. Tennessee football players and their coaching staff will also boldly expect to win. All week, Tennessee fans have been...
