ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FanSided

What has happened to Justin Fields in the NFL?

The Ohio State football team was led to the National Championship Game in 2020 by Justin Fields. That offense was loaded at pretty much every position except running back, although Trey Sermon was coming off a record-breaking performance. Fields was really good that entire year. He was then the 11th...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Alabama Football: Five Bold Predictions for Tide vs. Vols

Bold is a key word to describe Saturday’s Alabama Football contest against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Crimson Tide will boldly expect to win its 16th straight over an old rival. Tennessee football players and their coaching staff will also boldly expect to win. All week, Tennessee fans have been...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy