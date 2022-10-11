Read full article on original website
Related
sanatogapost.com
Douglass (Berks) Police Closed Poole Hill Road
DOUGLASS (BERKS) PA – Trees and potentially live wires were reported as downed Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) after 4 p.m. in the 80 block of Poole Hill Road by the Douglass (Berks) Township Police Department, its CrimeWatch website stated. To contain the hazard, Poole Hill Road was closed at...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
abc27.com
Missing Pennsylvania man found safe
CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cheltenham Police Department in Montgomery County is searching for 82 year old Kenneth Benner. He is described as 5 ft 10 in, 175 lbs, white hair, and hazel eyes wearing a dark gray sweater, tan shorts, and white shoes. He was last seen on October 15 at 2:30 P.M. at Abington Memorial Hospital.
sanatogapost.com
Flu Season Officially Open; Local Vaccinations Ready
ATLANTA GA – It’s official, and it’s worrisome, the national Centers for Disease Control said Friday (Oct. 14, 2022): the 2022-2023 flu season is here. It arrived earlier than anticipated, and it’s already caused more than a thousand patients to be hospitalized this week, the agency said in the first of its weekly FluView reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
More questions surround Steelton rat dumping
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
sanatogapost.com
Road Work Due in West Pottsgrove, East Greenville
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Work scheduled to occur in coming days on Pennsylvania-owned highways in West Pottsgrove Township and East Greenville Borough will affect traffic on portions of roads in each municipality, according to the latest Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic bulletin from District 6 headquarters in King of Prussia.
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
Dauphin County crisis response team helps to end barricade in Middletown
Tactical officers and crisis response workers safely ended a barricade situation in Middletown Saturday after three hours when they convinced a man to seek help, according to a news release. Police were called to the first block of South Union Street in Middletown just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
Applications Accepted Now for Local Veterans Dinner
POTTSTOWN PA – A dinner and entertainment to honor local veterans, sponsored by the Red Horse Motoring Club and the Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for Dec. 3 (2022; Saturday) beginning at 4 p.m. at the club property, 132 E. 3rd St. Applications from or on behalf of veterans who wish to attend, available here, must be submitted by Nov. 14 (Monday).
wtae.com
What is Delta-8 THC?
PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA
CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities
If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ehn.org
See where toxic PFAS have been used in Pennsylvania fracking wells
PITTSBURGH—Toxic “forever chemicals”, also known as PFAS, have been used in at least eight oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania, but the exact location of those wells has never been publicly disclosed — until now. Experts say it’s possible that communities where PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
sanatogapost.com
Ardent Credit Union Opens King of Prussia Office
KING OF PRUSSIA – Ardent Credit Union, which currently operates seven offices – including one in Oaks, and another in Collegeville that’s limited to Glaxo Smith Kline employees – is holding a grand opening Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) from noon to 2 p.m. of its eighth branch in King of Prussia Town Center, 110 Town Square Pl.
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania
For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
sanatogapost.com
Edgewood Cemetery Fair, Clean-Up Set for Oct. 22
POTTSTOWN PA – Friends of Edgewood Historic Cemetery and the Hobart’s Run neighborhood initiative are planning a fourth Art Fair and a simultaneous clean-up, both to be held Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the cemetery grounds, 989 E. High St. The two groups continue to look for quality arts and crafts vendors (at top and below) to participate in the fair, as well as volunteers to join the cleaning effort.
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Oct. 16, 2022) compilation consists of four obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Lauralee F. “Daisy” (Friis) Dambrink Jackson, 80, of Pottstown, Oct. 14, Schumacher...
firststateupdate.com
Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound...
Comments / 0