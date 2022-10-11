Read full article on original website
Related
millardccp.com
Girl, 17, dead in tragic car accident near Delta
Collision occurred at intersection known for deadly wrecks; two others transported to hospital, no word on conditions. A two-car collision at a notorious intersection Saturday outside Delta claimed the life of a beloved 17-year-old girl. Oakley Shiner died after being flown by helicopter to a northern trauma unit. She succumbed...
midutahradio.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired At Redmond Lake
On Oct. 8 just before 5:30 a.m. Sevier County deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call at Redmond Lake where someone was shot. When the first deputy arrived on scene he was met by a male, Allen Napier age 36 of Salina, with his hands up. Another male, Joshua Browne age 30 of Salina, was observed standing next to a pickup. He fell on the ground and started to yell that he was shot. When a backup officer from the Utah Highway Patrol arrived, they were able to place Napier in hand cuffs and removed a firearm off the side of his hip.
etvnews.com
Ferron City Council Continues to Care For the City
The first discussion item at the Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday evening was a rental agreement with Great Life for the exercise gym. Mayor Adele Justice and councilman Troy Winter reviewed the agreement and explained the terms to the other council members. The agreement is a five-year lease. With...
upr.org
Animal rights activists found not guilty after rescuing pigs from Utah farm
Two animal rights activists accused of taking two piglets from a Utah farm and recording the conditions inside have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision. Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, the activists in question, reportedly broke into a factory farm near Milford, Utah several years ago. There, they took two piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, a farm owned by Smithfield Foods. Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization named “Direct Action Everywhere.”
Comments / 0