Read full article on original website
Related
Injured Brazil forward Richarlison faces World Cup race
Richarlison faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after suffering a calf injury in Tottenham's win against Everton in the Premier League
Liverpool v Manchester City: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute: Will Liverpool kickstart their Premier League campaign with a win over Manchester City? Join Rob Smyth to find out
Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Erling Haaland will look to score in a 11th match in a row as his Manchester City side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League today.City edged Liverpool to the title last season but Haaland’s arrival in England has heralded a much different campaign so far, with Pep Guardiola’s champions already leading Liverpool by 13 points in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man City in the Premier LeagueHaaland has scored a stunning 15 goals in nine Premier League games so far and was rested in midweek as City were held...
BBC
Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
FIFA・
Comments / 0