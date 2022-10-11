Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
WSMV
1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Head-On Crash
A wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Clarksville hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck. The driver of the truck had to be cut from his vehicle and then taken...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was westbound when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer in front of it. The driver of the SUV had to be...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
whopam.com
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
whopam.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville
A wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say two trucks collided head-on when one of the vehicles crossed the center line. Both drivers were taken to Jennie Stuart Health...
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Pembroke man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old William Webster was stopped for one of his headlights being out and could not give officers proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A law enforcement...
wgnsradio.com
$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro
WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
Metro officer, woman hit by bullet fragments in accidental gun range shooting
An accidental shooting led to multiple minor injuries at a Nashville area gun range.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Burglary Warrant
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for burglary on Foston Chapel Road Thursday morning.. Hopkinsville Police say on June 18th and 19th 32-year-old Joshua Maya was seen on surveillance camera entering a factory looking for items to take.w. Maya was reportedly arrested on June 25th after he entered...
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
WSMV
Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
