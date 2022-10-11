Deputies: Mother upset over traffic citation charged with making false bomb threat to school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County woman upset over a traffic citation was arrested after making a false bomb threat at a Brevard County school.

According to a report, 29-year-old Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, was in the car line at University Park Elementary school on the morning of Oct. 5 when a school resource deputy attempted to issue her a trespass warning as well as a ticket for driving without a license and careless driving.

Deputies said Pirozzi then threw the ticket out of the car window and drove away.

Shortly after leaving the school, deputies said Pirozzi spoke with the principal, who told Pirozzi that because she had trespassed from the school, she would need to make arrangements to have her child picked up.

After threatening the principal, Pirozzi called 911 and told dispatchers “I need someone to meet me at the school and if someone don’t help me get my child I will blow this (expletive) up!”

When questioned by investigators, Pirozzi said that when the school resource officer approached her car she didn’t feel like speaking to the officer and that when the officer “handed her a piece of paper she didn’t know what it was and threw it out the window.”

Pirozzi was later arrested and charged with false reports of a deadly explosive, driving without a license, and disturbing a school function and booked into the Brevard county jail.

